CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Carol Ann Webb passed away on June 16, 2022, at her home in Clearlake, with her loving husband Carl by her side. She was born on Jan. 9, 1944 in Alabama. She was a former resident of Folsom, but moved to Clearlake where she's been living for the past 25 years.

