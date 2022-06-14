ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Take holiday to grow food, Sri Lanka tells civil servants

By -, ISHARA S. KODIKARA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STelG_0gA2TdzW00
Sri Lanka is letting public servants take three-day weekends to grow crops at home in hopes of blunting an anticipated food shortage /AFP

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka is asking civil servants to take an extra day off each week to grow crops in their backyards in a bid to forestall a looming food shortage.

The island nation's unprecedented economic downturn has left several staple foods in short supply, along with petrol and medicines, and rampant inflation is ravaging household budgets.

"It seems appropriate to grant government officials leave for one working day of the week and provide them with the necessary facilities to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards," a cabinet statement said Tuesday.

The extra day off would be a "solution to the food shortage that is expected to occur in the future", the statement read, adding that cutting down on civil servant commutes would also help reduce fuel consumption.

Last week the United Nations warned Sri Lanka was facing a "dire humanitarian crisis", and said four out of five people in the nation of 22 million were forced to skip meals.

Motorists, meanwhile, have suffered through months of chronic petrol and diesel shortages, and long queues of vehicles outside filling stations are a regular sight around the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vT55a_0gA2TdzW00
Petrol has also been in short supply, and queues at filling stations are common /AFP

Public employees will have every Friday off for the next three months without a pay cut, according to the cabinet decision, but the arrangement will not apply to essential services staff.

The government also said any members of the 1.5 million-strong public sector who wanted to travel abroad to find work would be given up to five years of unpaid leave without affecting their seniority or pensions.

The move is aimed at encouraging more people to get foreign jobs and send money back to the island, which is labouring under a critical shortage of foreign currency to buy imports.

Sri Lanka has defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Public protests have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over mismanagement of the country's economy and the severe hardships facing its people.

Rajapaksa introduced sweeping tax cuts soon after coming to power in November that have been blamed for leaving the island without the means to pay for essential imports.

The cash shortfall was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, which savaged the local tourism industry and cut remittances sent back home by Sri Lankans working abroad.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US condemns India party official's remarks on prophet

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Prophet Mohammed that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
RELIGION
AFP

Sri Lanka schools, govt offices to shut as transport grinds to halt

Sri Lankan authorities on Friday announced a two-week shutdown of government offices and schools, as public transport ground almost entirely to a halt due to a lack of dollars to pay for imported fuel. Earlier this week, authorities declared Friday a holiday, also in a bid to conserve fuel.
ASIA
AFP

Developing countries left 'disappointed' at climate talks

Developing countries voiced "disappointment" as climate talks in Germany ended Thursday with frustrations flaring over a lack of momentum on helping vulnerable nations cope with the impacts of warming. Developing nations want a specific funding "facility" to help poor countries least responsible for climate change to cope with its impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
AFP

On US border, Mexican trans social worker offers expert advice

Mexican trans social worker Brigitte Baltazar saw her dreams shattered when she was deported from the United States, where she had fought for 20 years for a better life. Baltazar was a 14-year-old boy when she illegally entered the United States, where she labored on farms picking tomatoes, dreaming of studying medicine.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US urges Russia 'humane treatment' of Americans captured in Ukraine

The United States on Thursday urged Russia to treat any American volunteers captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops as prisoners of war guaranteed humane treatment. Prisoners of war must be "afforded the treatment and protections commensurate with that status, including humane treatment and fundamental process and fair-trial guarantees," he said.
MILITARY
AFP

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Too costly to countenance?

On Taiwan's tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China. In addition, studded into the waters are outlying islands like the Penghu chain -- bristling with radar and missiles pointing straight out into the strait.  
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortage#Foreign Debt#Foreign Currency#The United Nations
AFP

China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday assured Vladimir Putin of China's support on Russian "sovereignty and security" -- leading Washington to warn Beijing it risked ending up "on the wrong side of history". "Nations that side with Vladimir Putin will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history."
POLITICS
AFP

Control without invasion: Other actions China could take against Taiwan

As Xi Jinping's China increasingly flexes its muscles on the global stage, concerns it may take military action against Taiwan have risen.  "The goal is to force Taiwan to accept a loss of control, cutting Taiwan off from, at least, transfers of military equipment and associated foreign experts," the report said. 
CHINA
AFP

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi officials are seizing rainbow-coloured toys and articles of clothing from shops in the capital as part of a crackdown on homosexuality, state media reported. The report did not detail how many establishments were targeted or items seized in the commerce ministry operation, and Saudi officials did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment Wednesday. ht-rcb/dm/dv
WORLD
AFP

'The power of cannabis': Japan embraces CBD despite drug taboo

With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner's paradise. So "these draconian drug laws against a drug that wasn't really a problem remained on the books," she told AFP. The rules have ensnared stars including Beatle Paul McCartney, who spent nine days in detention in Japan in 1980 after cannabis was found in his baggage.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sri Lanka
AFP

US makes billions from prison labor as inmates earn pennies: rights group

Montrell Carmouche praises Mexico's white beaches and coral reefs, selling it by telephone as a holiday destination while trying not to reveal that he has never been there -- or that he is, in fact, an inmate imprisoned in the United States. Finally, fewer than 5,000 inmates, including Montrell Carmouche, work for private companies, whose clients often do not know the origin of the products. 
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Thailand to drop mask rule, foreign tourist registration

Thailand announced Friday it would drop rules requiring people to wear masks outdoors and no longer require foreign visitors to register before travel, as Covid-19 cases fall and the kingdom seeks to lure tourists back. Daily Covid-19 cases have hovered below 3,500 in recent weeks, with the number of deaths registering below 50 a day for a month.
TRAVEL
AFP

Biden coup buoys Saudi crown prince after five years at helm

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long been sidelined on the world stage but as he prepares to mark five years as de facto leader, he is finally coming in from the cold. "Having made so much of the fact that he, and only he, can transform Saudi Arabia by 2030, the next several years will be critical for Mohammed bin Salman as he seeks to deliver tangible results." rcb-ht/th/dv/lg/kir
WORLD
AFP

More Cuban protesters jailed as US blasts 'unfair' trials

A day after the United States sanctioned five Cuban officials over "unfair trials" for anti-government protesters, officials in Havana said Friday that another 33 have been sentenced, bringing the total to 414. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on five Cuban officials he said were "connected to unfair trials and unjust sentencing and imprisonment of peaceful July 11, 2021 protesters."
ADVOCACY
AFP

No petrol, no cars: Cubans turn to electric transport

There is a new sight on the streets of Havana: increasing numbers of electric vehicles whizzing among the old American cars so emblematic of the Cuban capital.   Not only are cars prohibitively expensive and scarce, but public transport in the capital is a daily ordeal for many.
CARS
AFP

'Life goes on' for unfazed Taiwanese on frontline islands

Since moving from Taiwan's capital to the outlying Penghu islands for the peace and the fishing 11 years ago, Lin Chih-cheng has grown accustomed to the roar of Chinese fighter jets puncturing the lull of the surf. A former coastguard, the 29-year-old was based in the South China Sea's contested Spratly Islands when a "3000-tonne Chinese coastguard ship was circling our island with their big guns pointing at us". 
POLITICS
AFP

Vietnam jails high-profile environmentalist on tax evasion

A high-profile environmentalist and anti-coal campaigner in Vietnam has been jailed for two years on tax evasion charges, her NGO said on Saturday. "From her contribution to Vietnamese society and her works, the verdict given to Khanh was too harsh," her environmental NGO GreenID told AFP, referring to the two-year sentence for tax evasion charges.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy