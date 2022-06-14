Deputies: Woman killed, suspect among 3 others hurt in shooting; suspect in custody

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man is out of the hospital and behind bars after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in Catawba County. Deputies said a woman was killed and three others, including the suspected shooter, were hurt.

Catawba County deputies were called before 1 a.m. to a home south of Claremont on Cheyenne Oaks Drive.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was on the scene for hours and learned deputies were initially called for a domestic dispute among several people inside the home. Deputies confirmed at least three of the people are related, and said the suspect and at least one of the victims were living inside the home.

Euphangenia Williams, 68, of Claremont, was identified by deputies as the woman who died after being shot. Her son and daughter, Andrew Williams, 34, and Monique Williams, 37, were also shot and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Deputies and family members said it all began with an argument over a leaky kitchen sink faucet. Tension may have grown over the amount of time it was taking to be fixed.

Deputies said the alleged shooter, Aaron Lavatio Linebarger, 37, is charged with Euphangenia Williams’ murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting of Andrew and Monique Williams. Linebarger was wheeled into the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning after being released from the hospital.

Investigators believe Linebarger also shot himself in the foot.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty asked Linebarger about his charges shortly after he was released from the hospital and brought back to Newton Tuesday. He said the shooting was a case of self-defense.

“I protected my own house, I defended myself,” Linebarger said. He repeated that response to Faherty three different times.

Channel 9 also learned Linebarger made two 911 calls from the home after the shooting. The calls may be a key piece of evidence in the case.

Linebarger is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday morning in Newton on the murder charge and the two counts of attempted murder.

