Flood Advisory issued for Bland, Smyth, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Buchanan; Carroll; City of Bristol; City of Buena Vista; City of Covington; City of Galax; City of Lexington; City of Norton; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Dickenson; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Lee; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Russell; Scott; Smyth; Tazewell; Washington; Wise; Wythe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHANY BATH BLAND BOTETOURT BUCHANAN CARROLL CRAIG DICKENSON FLOYD GILES GRAYSON LEE MONTGOMERY PULASKI ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE RUSSELL SCOTT SMYTH TAZEWELL WASHINGTON WISE WYTHE VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BRISTOL BUENA VISTA COVINGTON GALAX LEXINGTON NORTON RADFORD ROANOKE SALEM

