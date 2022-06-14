ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30-year high, makes rate hikes more likely

By Manoj Kumar, Nidhi Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aRFn_0gA2OOYQ00

NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - High global energy and raw material prices combined with a weak rupee fueled the fastest annual rise in India's wholesale prices in more than 30 years, raising expectations for the central bank to order more interest rate hikes.

A surge in crude oil and commodity prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February has set inflation alight in many countries, forcing central banks to raise interest rates.

Wholesale prices (INWPI=ECI), akin to producer prices, climbed 15.88% in May from year ago levels, staying in double-digits for a 14th straight month, and was, according to economists, India's highest since September 1991.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a rise of 15.10%.

The high rate was primarily due to rising prices for crude petroleum and natural gas, food items, basic metals and chemical products, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prices for manufactured products, contributing around 64% to the wholesale price index (WPI), rose 10.11%, compared to 10.85% in the previous month, while fuel and power costs increased 40.62% from a year ago period.

On Monday, India reported retail prices had risen 7.04% in May from year ago levels, moderating slightly from the eight-year high of 7.79% posted in April.

The dismal reports for the two main measures of inflation led economists to expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise key interest rates at its next policy meeting in August.

Aditi Nayar, economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody's credit rating agency, said WPI inflation was likely to stay between 15%-16% in June, largely as a result of soaring global crude oil prices. And she predicted a response from the RBI.

"We continue to expect 60 basis points of repo hikes over the next two policy reviews," Nayar said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dqs80_0gA2OOYQ00
Reuters Graphics

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised its benchmark repo rate (INREPO=ECI) by 50 basis points to 4.90% last week, after a 40 basis points hike in April, while hinting at more rate hikes to come.

Food prices, contributing about a quarter of the WPI index, climbed 10.89% in May, though vegetable prices rose 18.26% in May year-on-year, compared to 23.24% in the previous month.

An uptick in wholesale food and energy prices is likely to feed into retail prices as the companies increasingly pass on high input costs to consumers.

Adam Hoyes, economist at Capital Economics Singapore said May's WPI figures suggested upside risk to consumer food inflation, which is politically sensitive in India.

"That will all be a cause for concern for the RBI,

and suggests to us that the MPC will continue to frontload policy tightening with a 50 basis points hike in August."

(This story refiles to correct the lead paragraph, removing "over")

Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
Washington Examiner

Inflation at 10.8% in producer index for May, near highest on record

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices ticked down to a still-smoldering 10.8% for the year ending in May, according to a report Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, near the highest on record. Tuesday’s news signals more pain to come for households. The producer price index gauges the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Index#Interest Rates#Food Prices#The Reserve Bank Of India
Boston Globe

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Fortune

Mortgage rates hit 6.3%—the real cost to buy a house has officially spiked over 50% in just 6 months

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Heading into the year, Fannie Mae predicted that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate would climb from 3.1% to 3.3% by the end of 2022. The Mortgage Bankers Association was a bit more bullish for mortgage rates, predicting the average rate would rise to 4% by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for June 16, 2022: Rates Continue to Climb

Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. There was significant growth in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages and 15-year mortgages. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and...
BUSINESS
BBC

Energy and food drive US inflation to highest for 40 years

Prices in the US rose faster than expected last month, as rising energy and food costs pushed inflation to the highest rate since 1981. The annual inflation rate rose to 8.6% in May, the Labor Department said, after easing in April. The rising cost of living has been squeezing households...
BUSINESS
CNET

The Biggest Interest Rate Hike in 28 Years Expected Today

The Federal Reserve will be announcing its latest rate hike today -- expected to be the largest increase in almost three decades -- to help calm red-hot inflation levels. After two rate hikes failed to tame soaring prices, May's 8.6% inflation rate has financial experts worried that a recession might be on the horizon.
BUSINESS
nationalfisherman.com

US seafood sales plunge as inflation continues to bite

U.S. grocery stores’ fresh and frozen seafood sales continued to decline in May, primarily due to inflation in the category and across the store. However, shelf-stable seafood sales continued to rise, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics. Fresh seafood sales dropped 13.2 percent in value to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy