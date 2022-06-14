ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FIRST ALERT: Chance for storms this evening

By Matt Bullock
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to the heat and humidity, we’ll have chances for storms this evening. Some storms may be on the stronger side!. As we head into the evening hours, a shortwave will move in from the northeast and could bring a few scattered showers and storms to...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

Weather Alert Day: Storms this evening

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Hot and humid again for your Friday. Some cities throughout the Pee Dee are likely to be at 100 degrees again. Another heat advisory is in place from noon to 7 p.m. today. The heat index for the beaches is 100-105 degrees, and inland is 106-108 degrees. For the coast, temperatures will top out approximately 10 degrees cooler than the Pee Dee, in the low-90s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Southeastern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina West central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina North central Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Timmonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Darlington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Florence, Lake City, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Mars Bluff, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Hebron, New Hope, Sardis, Hyman, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward and Olanta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
live5news.com

4 Lowcountry counties under Coastal Flood Advisory Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says coastal Colleton, Charleston, Georgetown and Beaufort counties will be under a Coastal Flood Advisory Wednesday night. The advisory for Colleton, Charleston and Beaufort counties starts at 8 p.m. and will last till midnight. “Up to one foot of inundation above ground...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in the Carolina Forest area on Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Ellsmere Court at around 6:10 p.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control and no one...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

The Summer season at L.W. Paul Living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Take a step back in time at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Here, you’ll see first hand what life was like on an Horry County farm between 1900-1955. We loved seeing how the garden is coming along, checking in with Minnie the Mule,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Indices#Heat Index#Heavy Rain#First Alert
vigourtimes.com

Maryland man drowns while rescuing child from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A 21-year-old Maryland man on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, drowned earlier this week after rescuing the child of another swimmer from a rip current, according to officials and local reports. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing Monday around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue North while helping...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

The Barefoot Queen is back for a second year of cruising adventures

The North Myrtle Beach Barefoot Queen Riverboat cruises, based at 2051 Bridge View Court in North Myrtle Beach, are back for the second year. This year, what was a sightseeing cruise last year will now include lunch. The Barefoot Queen is a 70-foot authentic wooden riverboat featuring two heated and...
WMBF

Vanished: Have you seen Sonie Toe?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been more than two years since Joseph Toe has seen or heard from her daughter, Sonie, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve in 2020. The 24-year-old college graduate was last seen leaving her sister’s apartment in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “Sonie would go...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Car catches fire near Conway; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt when car caught fire and threatened to spread to a nearby building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 9:44 a.m. to the fire on Carroll Road near Conway, crews quickly put out the fire. There was damage to a nearby shed. No […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach’s annual Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday, June 18. This year’s event begins with a Unity Parade/Walk. Participants will meet between the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street, and the City Services Building, 921 North Oak Street 8:30 a.m., for line up.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews search ocean for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police searched for a missing swimmer Monday afternoon and through the evening, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avenue North with Ocean Rescue and lifeguards. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department […]
wpde.com

Building evacuated in Myrtle Beach due to 'gas odor'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a gas odor call Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue said they received the call at 7:50 a.m. in the 900 block of International Drive. Officials added the building had been evacuated for precautionary measures but reopened the...
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: What’s cooking at Victoria’s?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are a lot of famous breakfast spots along the Grand Strand, but there are also a few gems that can easily be missed. For this Beach Bites we will be very close close to the coast, just a bit off the beaten path. Victoria’s Country Cookin’ has been a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy