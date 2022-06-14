NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants State's Governor to Veto 2-Year Moratorium on PoW Mining: Report

Following a chaotic redistricting process in New York, an interesting State Senate primary is shaping up in parts of Brooklyn. State Senator Andrew Goundares, who represents the current 22nd district, and former City Council Member David Yassky are the only two Democratic candidates who have entered the race for the new 26th State Senate District. The district includes some of Gounardes’ current district, notably his home turf of Bay Ridge, as well as the neighborhoods of Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, Red Hook, and parts of Sunset Park, Park Slope, and South Slope. Some of those areas were part of the City Council district represented by Yassky from 2002 through 2009.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO