New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants State's Governor to Veto 2-Year Moratorium on PoW Mining: Report

By Greg Ahlstrand
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Mayor Eric Adams is going to ask Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto a bill passed June 3 that would impose a moratorium on proof-of-work (PoW) mining in the state for two years, Crain's New York...

www.coindesk.com

Pink lady A
3d ago

Can we veto you??? Can we have a do over in the voting of you...Can you just step down as Mayor!!!

