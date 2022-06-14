ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro zone government bond selloff pauses ahead of Fed meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo
 3 days ago

June 14 (Reuters) - A bond selloff that drove euro zone yields to multi-year highs on the risk of accelerated monetary tightening paused on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting late on Wednesday.

U.S. inflation data released on Friday fuelled bets that the Fed would become more aggressive than indicated by its forward guidance.

Citing a report on Monday in the Wall Street Journal, Goldman Sachs said it expected increases of 75 basis points (bps) in June and July then one of 50 bps in September.

Commerzbank analysts said: “We see at least a chance for a tentative stabilisation after markets have made room for a larger Fed hike and this morning’s (bond) supply.”

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 1.5 bps to 1.61% after hitting its highest since April 2014 at 1.643%

U.S. Treasury yields were falling, with the 10-year down 7.5 bps after rising overnight to decade highs.

“The scheduled supply across a variety of issuers and maturities may already have added to the recent selloff,” Commerzbank analysts added.

Germany, Italy and Holland will be in the primary market with auctions on Tuesday.

An improvement in the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany and the euro area due at 0900 GMT on Tuesday may cement recent expectations of rate hikes.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield fell 3.5 bps to 4.064% after hitting its highest since December 2013 on Monday at 4.108%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields stood at 242 bps.

At 1700 GMT, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel will speak about euro area bond market fragmentation -- an excessive spread widening that might endanger the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area.

Citi analysts argued that Schnabel’s speech was likely to disappoint the market, while they upgraded their target for the Italian-German yield spread to 275 bps.

Meanwhile, money markets kept increasing their bets on ECB rate hikes and priced in 175 bps by year-end, from around 170 bps on Monday.

Economists recently argued that market forecasts for rate hikes might be excessive, because when investors rush to hedge their loan portfolios they enlarge what is priced in. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
Isabel Schnabel
Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'

BRUSSELS/KYIV, Ukraine, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union gave its blessing on Friday for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join, reaching out deep into the former Soviet Union for what would be the most dramatic geopolitical shift to result from Russia's invasion. "Ukrainians are ready...
Biden signs ocean shipping bill in bid to reduce export backlogs

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which lawmakers say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bipartisan bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 369-42 vote earlier this week. Biden said he had "promised...
BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
Lenders pledge $26.1 billion to Ivory Coast 2021-25 plan

ABIDJAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Multilateral and bilateral lenders on Wednesday made a series of pledges to support Ivory Coast's 2021-25 Development Plan totalling $26.1 billion, Prime Minister Patrick Achi said. The West Africa Development Bank pledged 1 billion euros, the African Development Bank $4.3 billion, the World Bank $8.7...
India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
Man aboard plane grounded in Argentina linked to Quds Force: Paraguay

One of the men aboard a plane grounded near Buenos Aires has ties to Iran's Quds Force, Paraguay's intelligence chief said Friday, despite claims by Argentina that no evidence links the case to Tehran's overseas intelligence. It then returned to Argentina where it has been grounded ever since.
U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for small children

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended the authorization of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 5 years, an important step toward immunizing millions children who have been ineligible for the shots during the pandemic. The same panel of...
