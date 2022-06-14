Hugh Jackman Diagnosed With COVID-19 Just Hours After Tony Awards Performance

Hugh Jackman , the star of Broadway’s “The Music Man,” tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to the show’s producer Kate Horton.

The positive test result comes less than a day after Jackman performed with his cast during Sunday’s Tony Awards , Deadline reported. It’s unclear whether other members of the cast who joined Jackman on-stage tested positive as well.

HuffPost reached out to “The Music Man” for further comment.

This is the second time Jackman has battled COVID-19, per Entertainment Weekly . He had to bow out of performances for the musical to recuperate from his first bout with coronavirus in December 2021.

Jackman’s understudy Max Clayton will fill in as Professor Harold Hill on the show from June 14 through June 21.

“We’re excited to see [Clayton] perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery,” Horton wrote.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.