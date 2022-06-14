ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair summer fares will rise as high as 9% above 2019 levels, CEO says

By Reuters
 3 days ago
A Ryanair aircraft approaches to land at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, Spain, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair Group (RYA.I) Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday bookings at Europe's biggest budget airline are strengthening and he expects summer fares to be between 7% and 9% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Speaking to Reuters, he said the load factor, a measure of how well an airline is filling available seats, should be around 94% in June, almost reaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

"And July, August, and September look very strong with higher load factors and also higher fares," he said.

"Fares will be up probably high single digits 7,8,9 percent over summer 2019."

He said he expects the travelling experience for European customers to improve over summer as airport management groups "iron out" staffing shortages through recruitment.

A snapback in air travel has triggered long queues at some British airports, as well as Amsterdam, Dublin and Toronto, as airport managers struggle to fill jobs fast enough.

Spanish cabin staff on Monday said they will go on strike six days late June and early July, but O'Leary said any disruption caused by industrial action was likely to be "tiny and inconsequential".

He said there might be a small number of cancellations or delays but that the proposed strike action has "no support".

He said there was no progress in talks with Boeing regarding the acquisition of new aircraft, and he reiterated his criticism of the planemakers management, saying that Ryanair last spoke to Boeing "two or three months ago".

Boeing has said it sold more than 700 MAX jets last year and will not do deals at unrealistic prices.

Reporting by Clement Rossignol; writing Graham Fahy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans

Reuters

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
Reuters

Volkswagen asks for more time in Brazil human rights probe

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) asked for more time to review reports alleging human rights violations tantamount to "modern slavery" on a farm it owned in Brazil between 1974-1986, according to minutes of an administrative hearing on the probe seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Public prosecutors summoned Volkswagen...
WORLD
Reuters

EU sues UK after plan to override deal on N. Ireland

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission launched two new legal proceedings against Britain on Wednesday after London published plans to override some post-Brexit rules governing Northern Irish trade, and resumed another challenge it had previously paused. The proceedings could result in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) imposing...
ECONOMY
Reuters

