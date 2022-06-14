ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

Heat Advisory issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances....

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Madison County in north central Alabama * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redstone Arsenal, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Farley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Cheatham; Claiborne; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Fentress; Franklin; Giles; Grundy; Hamilton; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Knox; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Loudon; Macon; Marion; Marshall; Maury; McMinn; Meigs; Monroe; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Polk; Putnam; Rhea; Roane; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Sequatchie; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Union; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 382 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BEDFORD BENTON BLEDSOE BLOUNT BRADLEY CAMPBELL CANNON CHEATHAM CLAIBORNE CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HAMILTON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON KNOX LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN LOUDON MACON MARION MARSHALL MAURY MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MONTGOMERY MOORE MORGAN OVERTON PERRY PICKETT POLK PUTNAM RHEA ROANE ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SCOTT SEQUATCHIE SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE UNION VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

