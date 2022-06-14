Heat Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Madison County in north central Alabama * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redstone Arsenal, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Farley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO