CLEVELAND, Ohio — The extreme heat is taking the weekend off in Northeast Ohio, with much cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. It will be nice and warm Friday, with highs around 81 degrees and sunny skies. Clouds move in overnight and temps will drop into the mid-50s. The sunshine remains on Saturday but highs will stay around 70 degrees. It will be breezy, with winds at 15-20 mph. Sunday will be cool as well, with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the 50s both nights.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO