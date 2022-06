Braddock's only filed opponent, Ashley Benoit, did not qualify. Three people are up for the Nassau County School Board seat in District 3, but only one candidate shows any campaign finance activity so far. Albert Wagner posted $5,000 of his own money in May. Neither former West Nassau High School Principal Curtis Gaus or David Dew show any contributions or expenditures before all three qualified for the race by Friday’s noon deadline.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO