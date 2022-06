FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department has identified the body found in an abandoned building as a woman who was reported missing eight years ago. Police say the human remains found in a shed behind an abandoned house in the 3200 block of Lapeer Road in late May were Jina Collins, who had been missing since New Year's Eve in 2013.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO