Fluorescence microscopy shows how living cells form vesicles to transport cargo like growth factors

By University of Alabama at Birmingham
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCells have a clever way to transport cargos like growth factors across the cell membrane and into the cell. It is called clathrin-mediated endocytosis. Molecules of the protein clathrin gather on the inside of the cell membrane, and they deform the membrane to make what looks like a pit as seen...

phys.org

Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Exposure to High-Powered Microwave Frequencies Can Cause Brain Injuries

Texas A&M research findings could change the way we view directed energy and traumatic brain injuries. Contrary to what was once popular belief, microwave ovens don’t cause cancer. It’s a decades-old concern that may evoke an image of a child standing in front of a microwave, peering through the dimly-lit door, only to be told to take a few steps back or they could be sickened by an inexplicable illness or worse — radiation poisoning.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover crocodile species that likely preyed on human ancestors

Millions of years ago, giant dwarf crocodiles roamed a part of Africa with a taste for our human ancestors. In a new study, researchers led by the University of Iowa announced the discovery of two new species of crocodiles that roamed east Africa between 18 million and 15 million years ago before mysteriously disappearing. The species, called giant dwarf crocodiles, are related to dwarf crocodiles currently found in central and west Africa.
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

Tea and dried herb samples reveal large numbers of arthropod eDNA

A team of researchers from Trier University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology reports that there are large amounts of arthropod eDNA in commercially sold tea and dried herbs. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, the group describes collecting multiple samples of commercially sold teas and dried herbs and then analyzing each sample for environmental DNA (eDNA).
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

There could be four hostile civilizations in the Milky Way, researcher speculates

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the "Wow!" signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Brand-New Multi-Planet System Discovered Just 10 Parsecs From Earth

A team of astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has discovered one of the closest multi-planet systems to our own. Two super-Earths orbit around the cool M-dwarf star HD 260655 and the whole system is located 10 parsecs, or about 33 light-years, away. The first planet, HD 260655...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Caught Sound Moving at Two Different Speeds in 3D Quantum Gas

After previously studying the phenomena of two sound waves in quantum liquids, scientists have now observed sound moving at two different speeds in a quantum gas. If you were somehow immersed in the three-dimensional gas used for this study, you would hear every sound twice: each individual sound carried by two different sound waves moving at two different speeds.
SCIENCE
#Living Cells#Cell Biology#Vesicle#Fluorescence#Microscopy#Emory University
Phys.org

Astronomers discover a multiplanet system nearby

Astronomers at MIT and elsewhere have discovered a new multiplanet system within our galactic neighborhood that lies just 10 parsecs, or about 33 light-years, from Earth, making it one of the closest known multiplanet systems to our own. At the heart of the system lies a small and cool M-dwarf...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New maps of asteroid Psyche reveal an ancient world of metal and rock

Later this year, NASA is set to launch a probe the size of a tennis court to the asteroid belt, a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter where remnants of the early solar system circle the sun. Once inside the asteroid belt, the spacecraft will zero in on Psyche, a large, metal-rich asteroid that is thought to be the ancient core of an early planet. The probe, named after its asteroid target, will then spend close to two years orbiting and analyzing Psyche's surface for clues to how early planetary bodies evolved.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water Under its Feet

Earlier this year, scientists from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander revealed they had found evidence of water in the form of hydroxyl from in-situ measurements taken while lander was on the Moon. Now, they have confirmed the finding with laboratory analysis of the lunar samples from Chang’E-5 that were returned to Earth. The amount of water detected varied across the randomly chosen samples taken from around the base of the lander, from 0 to 180 parts per million (ppm), mean value of 28.5?ppm, which is on the weak end of lunar hydration.
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Newly found Chinese artifacts illuminate mysterious ancient kingdom

A bronze altar and a dragon with a pig's nose are among a trove of items discovered in sacrificial pits that shed new light on the buried secrets of an ancient Chinese civilization. Archaeologists on Monday announced the "significant" series of finds at the Sanxingdui ruins in China's southwestern Sichuan...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Questioning the ethics of computer chips that use lab-grown human neurons

The year is 2030 and we are at the world’s largest tech conference, CES in Las Vegas. A crowd is gathered to watch a big tech company unveil its new smartphone. The CEO comes to the stage and announces the Nyooro, containing the most powerful processor ever seen in a phone. The Nyooro can perform an astonishing quintillion operations per second, which is a thousand times faster than smartphone models in 2020. It is also ten times more energy-efficient with a battery that lasts for ten days.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Ancient plague genomes reveal the origins of the Black Death

In 1347, plague first entered the Mediterranean via trade ships transporting goods from the territories of the Golden Horde in the Black Sea. The disease then disseminated across Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa claiming up to 60% of the population in a large-scale outbreak known as the Black Death. This first wave further extended into a 500-year-long pandemic, the so-called Second Plague Pandemic, which lasted until the early 19th century.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists unravel the mystery of genes that are key to brain development

Scientists are starting to understand the precise workings of a type of gene that, unlike other genes, does not code for proteins—the building blocks of life. New research led by the University of Bath shows the mechanism by which genes coding for a subset of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) interact with neighboring genes to regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Chinese fossils show human middle ear evolved from fish gills

The human middle ear—which houses three tiny, vibrating bones—is key to transporting sound vibrations into the inner ear, where they become nerve impulses that allow us to hear. Embryonic and fossil evidence proves that the human middle ear evolved from the spiracle of fishes. However, the origin of...
SCIENCE
Discovery

NASA Has a New Supersonic Jet and It’s Super-Quiet

I’m currently typing this article on a transcontinental flight from New York to San Francisco. My plane is cruising at around 500 miles per hour. Like most people on this flight, my seat is uncomfortable, my legs are cramped, and I would very much like this trip to be over so I can stretch out.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Effect of hydrogen on magnetic properties in MgO studied by first-principles calculations and experiments

We investigated the effects of both intrinsic defects and hydrogen atom impurities on the magnetic properties of MgO samples. MgO in its pure defect-free state is known to be a nonmagnetic semiconductor. We employed density-functional theory and the Heyd"“Scuseria"“Ernzerhof (HSE) density functional. The calculated formation energy and total magnetic moment indicated that uncharged \({\mathrm{V}}_{\mathrm{Mg}}^{0}\) and singly charged \({\mathrm{V}}_{\mathrm{Mg}}^{-1}\) magnesium vacancies are more stable than oxygen vacancies (VO) under O-rich growth conditions and introduce a magnetic moment to MgO. The calculated density of states (DOS) results demonstrated that magnetic moments of VMg result from spin polarization of an unpaired electron of the partially occupied valence band, which is dominated by O 2p orbitals. Based on our calculations, VMg is the origin of magnetism and ferromagnetism in MgO. In contrast, the magnetic moment of the magnetic VMg-MgO crystal is suppressed by hydrogen (H) atoms, and unpaired electrons are donated to the unpaired electronic states of VMg when the defect complex Hi-VMg is formed. This suggests that H causes a reduction in magnetization of the ferromagnetic MgO. We then performed experimental studies to verify the DFT predictions by subjecting the MgO sample to a thermal treatment that creates Mg vacancies in the structure and intentionally doping the MgO sample with hydrogen atoms. We found good agreement between the DFT results and the experimental data. Our findings suggest that the ferromagnetism and diamagnetism of MgO can be controlled by heat treatment and hydrogen doping, which may find applications in magnetic sensing and switching under different environmental conditions.
PHYSICS

