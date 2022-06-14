ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Neighbor wants closure with Kalua home up for sale

By Sam Spangler
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSAqj_0gA22qQr00

Monday the home of Isabella Kalua's adoptive parents went on the market. The two are behind bars accused of killing the 6-year-old.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Get Up To 80% Off Boutique Rugs With Its Fourth of July Sale

Looking to revamp your home this summer? Boutique Rugs can help with that. It has a wide variety of rugs to help you style your house exactly the way you want. And it's celebrating Independence Day early with up to 80% off select rugs. You can save an additional 10% using the code FOURTH10 at checkout.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
ABERDEEN, NC
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
KHON2

Incoming HPD chief’s son charged with assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported two suspects were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a victim at Ala Moana Beach Park. On Wednesday, the incoming HPD Chief of Police, Joe Logan announced that one of the suspects was his 36-year-old son Zane Logan. The other suspect was a 41-year-old female suspect. According to […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officers arrest suspects after finding victim bound, gagged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police said they arrested 35-year-old Joshua Ikaika Vierra of Volcano and a 17-year-old male juvenile for a kidnapping incident that occurred on Wednesday. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the kidnapping happened just after midnight in Volcano when the two suspects conspired to assault the juvenile’s 44-year-old biological father — a […]
VOLCANO, HI
KHON2

Suspect arrested after four stabbing incidents leave two victims dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has arrested a Kailua-Kona man in connection to two murders and two attempted murders. On Tuesday, shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to Hale Halawai Park after receiving a report of a lifeless body there. Investigations lead police to identify 24-year-old Chito Asuncion as the suspect and he […]
KHON2

Nine suspects arrested in warrant sweep in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a total of nine suspects were arrested after an interagency warrant sweep on Wednesday. During the warrant sweep in Puna, officers recovered a motor vehicle with drug paraphernalia and arrested a 51-year-old male for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Four men and five women were arrested […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy