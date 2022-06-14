ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internet Explorer is still being used by millions of people for some reason

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXBcJ_0gA222p800
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Millions of users worldwide still really love Internet Explorer, despite the aged browser (opens in new tab) set to see the end of official Microsoft support imminently.

Research from Lansweeper exclusively shared with TechRadar Pro claim nearly half (47%) of Windows 10 devices will need to be updated due to still using Internet Explorer as their browser - equivalent to millions of PCs in offices and other workplaces around the world.

Microsoft is officially ending support for Internet Explorer 11 (opens in new tab) soon (June 15, 2022), meaning users will now need to update to Edge, the company's actually-supported browser, or risk potential cyberattack.

Farewell Internet Explorer

The figures don't just cover a small amount of niche users, as Lansweeper audited more than nine million devices from 33,000 organizations to compile its results.

Microsoft has repeatedly warned businesses that Internet Explorer would be officially retired (opens in new tab) this year, but not all companies have been proactive enough to come up with a plan to transition to another browser yet.

Microsoft first announced plans to retire support for Internet Explorer 11 across Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 back in August 2020, and since then has been gradually stripping back services for the software.

The company recently recommended that businesses still using Internet Explorer set their own retirement date (opens in new tab) instead.

They should also ensure that Internet Explorer mode, which aims to support legacy websites and applications within Microsoft Edge until they can be ported over to the new software, is set up in Edge to allow employees to access Explorer-dependent sites going forward.

However it isn't just unsupported browser builds that are causing issues, as Lansweeper also found a huge amount (79%) of PCs surveyed were not even running the latest version of Windows 10, let alone Windows 11.

The company found Windows 10 Version 2004 was the most popular build running on corporate devices, despite there being three subsequent updates since its release in May 2020.

Users should always make sure their devices are upgraded to the latest release of Windows, as the company regularly includes security patches and fixes for the latest vulnerabilities.

"From our perspective, it's not a complete surprise that only a fifth of the Windows 10 devices are on the latest version, or that Internet Explorer EOL will affect so many,” said Roel Decneut, Chief Strategy Officer at Lansweeper.

“There could be many reasons for organizations to delay upgrading, including being more conservative, having more pressing issues to deal with, or simply having no visibility into the version of operating systems they’re running. Organizations will need an overview of each device they own when Internet Explorer 11 support finally ends. Without this data, they’ll remain vulnerable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWYe_0gA222p800

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

Comments / 2

Related
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Explorer#Software#Edge
The Verge

Microsoft starts automatically redirecting Internet Explorer users to Edge

Microsoft will start automatically redirecting Internet Explorer users to its Edge browser over the next few months. Internet Explorer is being retired today, and consumers or businesses still using the browser will start to see a prompt soon that will redirect them to Microsoft Edge instead. The prompt and redirect...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Microsoft has accidentally released Windows 11 for unsupported PCs

Microsoft released the final version of its next big Windows 11 update (22H2) to Release Preview testers on Tuesday, and accidentally made it available to PCs that aren’t officially supported. Oops. Twitter and Reddit users (via Neowin) were quick to spot the mistake, with hundreds of Windows Insiders able...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Android Central

Best prepaid cell phones 2022

Prepaid carriers can save you a lot of money in the long run, but to get the best value, you need to pay for your phone in full. Luckily, cheap phones keep getting better and some are even promising years of software updates.
CELL PHONES
Gamespot

Internet Explorer Is Officially Dead

Internet Explorer, the browser that introduced many consumers to the concept of internet browsing, is being retired. Microsoft shifted its energies toward supporting Microsoft Edge since 2015, but now the company is officially withdrawing support and will be shepherding any remaining IE users toward the Edge browser. The Verge reports...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

How to Get Starlink Satellite Internet and Set It Up the Right Way

If you live in rural America, you know firsthand that millions of people don't have cable or fiber internet options, let alone access to the gigabit offerings available in some parts of the country. As a result, many people are stuck with a connection between 25 and 40Mbps through DSL or a similar service.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Amazon Prime Day: The best deals available right now

Amazon’s shopping holiday has become one of the biggest events of the summer, especially this year, as Prime Day is back in July to kick off the back-to-school shopping season. If you’re unfamiliar, Amazon Prime Day is a two-day online shopping bonanza where the online giant unleashes hundreds of thousands of deals for Amazon Prime subscribers. While you're sure to find plenty of sweet deals on Amazon devices, the online retailer slashes prices for everything from cases to cars.
NFL
TechRadar

T-Mobile 5G is set for a huge speed upgrade

T-Mobile has achieved speeds of more than 3Gbps on its standalone 5G network (5G SA) by combining multiple spectrum channels using carrier aggregation. The US mobile operator combined two lots of spectrum in the 2.5GHz band with another in the 1900MHz band to effectively create 210MHz of mid-range capacity to reach the desired transmission rate.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Legal action seeks damages for 25 million iPhone users over battery ‘throttling’

A consumer champion has launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple, linked to an incident in 2017 around a power management tool on older iPhone models.Justin Gutmann has accused the tech giant of slowing down the performance of iPhone handsets – a process known as “throttling” – by hiding a power management tool in software updates to combat performance issues and stop older devices from shutting down suddenly.Mr Gutmann has filed a claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal seeking damages of approximately £768 million for up to 25 million UK owners of a range of older iPhone...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung might kill the Fan Edition lineup after launching just two phones

The Galaxy FE or Fan Edition is a stripped-down version of its flagship phones offering the flagship experience at an affordable price point. The last one in the series was the Galaxy S21 FE which came out earlier this year and if reports are to be believed, the Galaxy S22 FE might never be launched at all.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Farewell Internet Explorer: You Weren't All Bad

Web 2.0 might have never happened without what was possibly the most reviled piece of software in history. Today, Microsoft Internet Explorer—which at one point accounted for more than 90% of web browsers in use and was the first web browser included with Apple Macs—bids farewell to the world. And the world has not been kind. People have not appreciated IE and even made a sport of denigrating it.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

5 Google Chrome features that make it better than Microsoft Edge

If you want a web browser that can create documents, browse Twitter, and, play Banjo Kazooie through Game Pass, then Google Chrome is the browser to beat. However, compared to the late 90s, there's more than one web browser to choose from, with Opera, Firefox, Apple's Safari, and others that are trying to grab more market share.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy