I grew up in Los Angeles blissfully unaware of my undocumented status until I was around 8 years old. I should have known sooner — all the signs were there. The way my dad never made eye contact with anyone that did not look like him, afraid that his golden-brown skin and broken English would betray him too quickly. The uneasy way he seemed to always be hyperaware of our surroundings anytime we left our house. Los Tigres Del Norte songs he sang regularly compared living in the United States to being a bird locked in a golden cage. A cage made of gold doesn't make it any less of a prison, he would say.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO