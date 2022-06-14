Wisconsin zoo’s new baby giraffe needs a name; public can help choose

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is asking animal lovers to help choose a name for its newest addition – a baby reticulated giraffe.

According to WTMJ, the Wisconsin attraction took to Facebook on Monday to urge the public to vote on a name for the female calf, born May 27 to mother Marlee and father Bahatika. One lucky voter also will win a “giant giraffe plush and zoo ticket package,” the post said.

To vote, head to the zoo’s name poll and select one of the four options: Majira, which means “summer” in Swahili; Poppy, in honor of the Memorial Day remembrance poppy; Nakala, which means “copy or mimic” in Swahili; or Kadiri, the Swahili word for “as much.” You can vote once per day through June 20, according to the website.

The zoo said the “winner will be notified by email after World Giraffe Day,” which is June 21.

The poll comes less than two weeks after the zoo announced the calf’s birth.

“Marlee is 10 years old, and this is her third calf,” the zoo captioned several photos of the newborn in a June 2 Instagram post. “The care team says that the calf is ‘spunky and strong,’ and you can visit both of them from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.”

The baby’s older sister Maya, born in 2018, is also a member of the zoo’s giraffe herd, WITI reported.

