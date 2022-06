Noel Gallagher says he’s “banned from China for life” for playing the Tibetan Freedom Concert in New York back in 1997. The Flying Birds frontman told The Daily Star that he has a letter from the Chinese government deeming him an “enemy of the people” for his appearance at the concert, though his brother Liam is free to travel to China as he did not take part. “I’m an enemy of the people,” Noel said, sharing that he only discovered his ban when Oasis were applying to play a show in China 20 years ago.

