Severe Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Coshocton; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Coshocton County in east central Ohio Southwestern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glenmont, or 10 miles west of Millersburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Newcomerstown, West Lafayette, Sugarcreek, Baltic, Warsaw, Port Washington, Stone Creek, Nellie, Chili, and Walhonding. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO