ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Tui tells customers it has learned from flight delays and cancellations

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7D3Z_0gA1s62M00
TUI Airlines Boeing 767 Photograph: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

The travel firm Tui has written to customers promising that it has learned from the delays and cancellations that ruined the May half-term holiday for many travellers, in an attempt to build confidence before the key summer bookings period.

The company apologised again for the disruption to plans, as it prepared to be questioned alongside other industry representatives on Tuesday by MPs on the Commons business select committee which is looking at flight cancellations and compensation.

A spokesperson for Tui said customers who had been affected by cancellations were rebooking and while no more customers than usual were cancelling their holidays, new bookings had been softer across the industry.

Related: With six weeks to save summer, can easyJet climb out of the chaos?

“Travel is a confidence game; we see big comebacks in travel,” she said, saying that bookings were expected to strengthen again once passengers felt reassured that their travel plans for the summer were safe.

The Tui UK managing director, Andrew Flintham, wrote to customers to explain that the company relies on a complex ecosystem of services, including its own pilots and cabin crew, as well as operational partners that cover check-in, baggage and catering, and air traffic control and airport security.

“Over the first weekend of the May half-term, the ecosystem experienced capacity issues that impacted some of our customers,” Flintham wrote. “In some instances, customers were subject to delays and – in rare cases – cancellations. These customers had a poor experience – for that, and the distress caused by the cancellations, I apologise.”

“I would like to assure you that we have learned from what happened, and we’re working closely with our partners to address the issues that caused the delays and cancellations.” He said this week the vast majority of Tui’s flights had operated normally, sending more than 200,000 customers on their holidays.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled by airlines over the half-term break which coincided with the four-day jubilee bank holiday weekend, as they struggled to cope with a surge in demand. Carriers and airports laid off tens of thousands of people during the pandemic and have been slow to recruit more staff, with some gone to other industries and others lost because of Brexit.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The company’s teams have been helping customers find alternative holidays, and are processing refunds. “And I can assure you that Tui would never leave you stranded overseas,” Flintham wrote.

A spokesperson for Tui said the problems mainly affected the UK, but not Germany or the rest of western Europe.

The email, sent late on Monday, came ahead of a hearing held by the business, energy and industrial strategy committee about the chaos faced by passengers over half-term, where executives from Tui, British Airways and easyJet will be questioned by MPs. The hearing starts later on Tuesday morning. EasyJet, Britain’s biggest carrier, made the most flight cancellations .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A passenger chased me down the plane galley – for cabin crew, this is just a normal day at the office

I’ve worked as cabin crew for six years, and I’ve never been so exhausted. I’m not the kind of person who usually suffers with fatigue, but crew are facing catastrophic and sustained levels of understaffing. Despite what you might hear about the travel chaos facing hard-working families who just want to get away for a well earned half-term break, being asked to travel with hand luggage alone to try to alleviate the huge delays and cancellations, the pandemonium at Britain’s airports doesn’t affect passengers alone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Air Traffic Control#Easyjet#Aircraft#Tui Airlines#Commons
Daily Mail

Woman, 45, paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick for 90 minutes after a wheelchair 'promptly' arrived to pick her up... but no staff were available to push it

A woman paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick Airport for more than 90 minutes because no staff turned up to push her wheelchair . Victoria Brignell, 45, was returning home following a holiday in Malta on Saturday when a wheelchair was readied for her upon arrival.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Croatia announced on 1 May that it was dropping all remaining Covid travel restrictions, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a...
TRAVEL
The US Sun

How can I apply for a passport in the United States?

TRAVELING out of the country can be stressful enough without having to worry about a passport application. Processing times can take eight to 11 weeks, so it is recommended to secure your passport before making any plans. How can I apply for a passport in the United States?. Applying for...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Why is Delta cutting flights and what should I do if my journey is cancelled?

Last week, the US airline Delta announced that it will be cutting around 100 flights a day during July and August this year.The carrier is slashing its schedules ahead of time in order to minimise travel disruptions throughout the summer, said senior staff.Along with many airlines in the US and worldwide, Delta has seen operational issues as the travel industry emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, including staff shortages and sicknesses making it difficult to operate at full capacity.So what has the airline said, and what can you do if the slashed flight schedule affects your trip?Here’s everything you need to...
The Guardian

The Guardian

318K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy