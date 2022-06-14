Local animal center sees spike in dog drop-offs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Animal Resource Center in Montgomery County is experiencing an influx of dog drop-offs recently.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with a worker at the animal resource center, and they told us they’ve been taking in more dogs than they can adopt out.

The worker told us a combination of the eviction crisis, returning pets after the pandemic, and irresponsible pet ownership are all factors in the recent increase.

Currently, the center is at capacity, housing nearly 90 dogs.

Montgomery County Business Services Public Information Officer Kara Hamby told us, “it’s really just, unfortunately, the perfect storm. The shelter is no place for an animal. Yes, we are here for those dogs that truly need it. Whether they’re sick or injured, abandon. But we want animals to be... we want them to be in loving homes.”

People interested in adopting can check out the dogs available for adoption at MCAnimals.org.

“Just come in, meet with that animal, spend time with them. I would encourage them to talk to our staff. Maybe see, you know what kind of animal would be a good fit for them and their home,” said Hamby.

