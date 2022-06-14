ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Local animal center sees spike in dog drop-offs

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJYaA_0gA1oHEa00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Animal Resource Center in Montgomery County is experiencing an influx of dog drop-offs recently.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with a worker at the animal resource center, and they told us they’ve been taking in more dogs than they can adopt out.

The worker told us a combination of the eviction crisis, returning pets after the pandemic, and irresponsible pet ownership are all factors in the recent increase.

>>Pregnant dog gives birth to puppy after being rescued from house fire in Harrison Township

Currently, the center is at capacity, housing nearly 90 dogs.

Montgomery County Business Services Public Information Officer Kara Hamby told us, “it’s really just, unfortunately, the perfect storm. The shelter is no place for an animal. Yes, we are here for those dogs that truly need it. Whether they’re sick or injured, abandon. But we want animals to be... we want them to be in loving homes.”

>>Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

People interested in adopting can check out the dogs available for adoption at MCAnimals.org.

“Just come in, meet with that animal, spend time with them. I would encourage them to talk to our staff. Maybe see, you know what kind of animal would be a good fit for them and their home,” said Hamby.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

The Humane Society With Our Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has our pet of the week, Coco! If you are looking for a new companion, the Humane Society has plenty of furry friends you can adopt.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Shelters, pet owners trying to keep animals safe in extreme heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heat wave can be dangerous to not only people but for pets too. “This week has been our most challenging week we’ve had since taking over the shelter in August 2020,” says Cincinnati Animal Care Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson. Anderson says their dog...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

SICSA to host free microchipping event next week

DAYTON — The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is gearing up to hold a free microchipping event next week. The event is set for June 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will be held at SICSA’s facility at 8171 Washington Church Road in Dayton. Microchips...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
County
Montgomery County, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Montgomery County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Florida, OH
WHIO Dayton

Neighbors raise concerns as completion of new Dayton dog park nears

DAYTON — Neighbors are raising concerns with the City of Dayton as the completion to move a popular dog park near completion. The Deeds Point dog park will be moved to Triangle Park, which is part of a move that came after the city sold the Deeds Point land to the Connor Group in 2021. The sale of 13 acres near Deeds Point was part of a plan to build an elementary school designed for underprivileged children.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter receives 254 cat surrenders in 14 days

CANFIELD, Ohio — An Ohio animal shelter is overwhelmed with cats and kittens after staff members say they've received 254 cats surrendered in 14 days. "Heartbreaking ... is the only words we have," Angels for Animals, which is a shelter in Canfield, Ohio, wrote on Facebook Tuesday. The shelter...
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Alligator#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
Everything Kaye!

Multi-family Yard Sales this weekend.

Last weekend we traveled through Huber Heights, Ohio, for the annual community garage sales. This weekend we'll make three stops, in my favorite county! We lived in Greene county for 20 years before relocating to Montgomery. I narrowed it down to three sales, that would most definitely worth your time.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

No injuries in Thursday fire

TROY — Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of South Mulberry Street on a reported house fire on Thursday. Fire units were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. and arrived minutes later. Arriving units reported smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story wood-frame structure. A...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Popeyes to celebrate grand opening of Miller Lane restaurant next week

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of their seventh Dayton-area restaurant location on Tuesday, June 21. The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - David Koechner, who appeared in the “Anchorman” movies and the popular TV show “The Office,” was arrested on June 4 for operating a vehicle while impaired after leaving CVG, according to a court document sent by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
82K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy