Adams County, WI

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 10 miles west of Sauk City, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Rio, Dane, Arena, Arlington, Plain, Wyocena, Bluffview, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville and Okee. This includes the following Locations Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park and Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Tornado Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Langlade; Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles west of Antigo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Spotters reported a rotating wall cloud. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Antigo around 545 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

