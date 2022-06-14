Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Langlade; Marathon The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles west of Antigo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Spotters reported a rotating wall cloud. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Antigo around 545 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

LANGLADE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO