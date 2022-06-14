ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police face threats, doxxing after Patriot Front arrests

By KAYE THORNBRUGH
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Amid an investigation into a white nationalist group that allegedly planned to riot last weekend in downtown Coeur d'Alene, local law enforcement personnel have reportedly faced backlash, including death threats and doxxing. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White confirmed Monday reports from outlets including...

cdapress.com

