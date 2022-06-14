Several Juneteenth celebrations planned locally | Winchester Star
By Stephanie Rollins
virginiaviews.com
3 days ago
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Area NAACP and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) will host an inaugural Juneteenth event at the museum on Sunday from noon to 5 pm. The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St in Winchester. Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth commemorates the...
The Congregational Community Action Project (C-Cap) of Winchester Frederick County announced the opening of the Freedege. As you might imagine this is a Free Refrigerator that holds fresh produce for those in need. C-Cap and several other organizations have made the Freedege possible 24 hours a day 7 days a...
The Fairfax City Council is considering whether to change more than a dozen street names that have ties to slavery and the Confederacy, and residents became emotional Tuesday night as they spoke out about the proposal at a public hearing. “We should be embarrassed,” Rahmein Mostafavi said, raising his voice....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County parents organized a rally at 5:30 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church prior to the school board's vote on whether the district will expand a policy that says students may be suspended for what FCPS calls "malicious misgendering." The intent, according to board members, is to reduce bullying and what could be perceived as hate speech.
The Fairfax County School Board approved changes to its student code of conduct on cellphone usage and transgender rights after a long, heated school board meeting Thursday night. The board passed restrictive cellphone rules and also expanded punishment for students who "misgender" or "deadname" transgender classmates. In an 8-4 vote,...
Loudoun County Public Schools has signed a 11,760-square-foot lease at 900 Sycolin Road to house its digital division. St. John Properties is the owner of the building, one of four that comprise the 17-acre Leesburg Tech Park in Leesburg, Va. “The new [property] will be used by Loudoun County Public...
WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
After receiving numerous concerns from citizens regarding speed limits on some streets the Winchester City Council voted to modify them. The City Council voted Tues. June 14 that all alleys in the city and all roads in Jim Barnett Park will now be 15 miles per hour. Millwood Avenue between...
Falls Church’s famous Anthony’s Restaurant, the locally-owned and operated family eatery specializing in Greek, Italian and American staple dishes, celebrated the Big 50 last month. That is, 50 years of business in the Falls Church community. Forced to move from its 300 West Broad Street location after 42...
The Montgomery County Board of Education and MCPS mourn the passing of Mr. Reginald “Reggie” Felton. Elected to the Board in 1994, Mr. Felton served until 2004. He served three terms as president and twice as vice president and sat on many Board committees. His personal and professional commitment to the students and staff of MCPS continues to have a lasting impact. Mr. Felton went on to serve as a member of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2015 and on the Board of Directors for the George B. Thomas Learning Academy.
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property owned by the county. The county’s Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday and held a public hearing regarding the potential sale. The property in question is along the 300...
Interim Spotsy School Superintendent leaving for Prince William County. Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has appointed Carol E. Flenard, Ed.D., as Deputy Superintendent. Dr. Flenard joins PWCS from Spotsylvania County Public Schools, where she most recently served as interim superintendent since January 2022. Prior to that role, she served as deputy superintendent/chief academic officer for Spotsylvania County Public Schools since 2012. During that tenure, among her accomplishments, she oversaw an increase of the on-time graduation rate from 86% to more than 93% and developed intervention plans for schools in accreditation warning status with a 100% success rate.
In the past two weeks, KKK images appeared on an internet search for Damascus High School, antisemitic flyers with a swastika were posted on a bus station near a synagogue in Kemp Mill, swastikas were carved at a train station in Garrett Park and flyers referencing the KKK were distributed in Chevy Chase.
Maryland’s plans to undertake major construction work along the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County aren’t sitting well with some Northern Virginia residents and elected...
The post MDOT’s Plan to Build Toll Lanes in Fairfax is an Unwelcome Surprise to Some Virginians appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
Myersville, Md. (NS/DG) – A fatal accident on Interstate-70 westbound in Frederick County is under investigation. Maryland State Police say Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer at around 3 a.m. Investigators report that Maddocks got out of his car on...
Customers will soon no longer be able to get single-use plastic bags at Wegmans stores in Virginia, the company announced this week. The grocery chain said stores in Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach, and Charlottesville would stop using the bags beginning on July 1. Wegmans in Fairfax and Richmond counties have already phased out single-use plastic bags.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday a Virginia judge took an “extraordinary step” by removing a Loudoun County prosecutor from a serial burglary case. “We heard from the press reports what had happened is this judge took the extraordinary step of entering this order saying you misled this court, you are overselling a plea deal, you misrepresented parts of this individual’s past,” Miyares said on “Fox & Friends.”
Comments / 0