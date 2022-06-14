ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Not Just Travel to launch deals app this year

By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot Just Travel (NJT) plans to launch an app where more than 250 sales consultants can access deals for their customers seven days a week. The homeworking firm announced offers would be sourced for the Daley...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

US no longer requires COVID test for travelers flying into the country

The US will reportedly no longer require international air travelers to take a COVID test before traveling to the country. According to Reuters, the change will be effective starting Sunday morning, June 12th, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will reevaluate the decision in three months. That means people flying into the US won’t have to worry about taking a COVID test before take-off, at least until the summer travel season is over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Airbnb just launched new safety features for solo travelers

The pandemic has changed everything about daily life, including the way people work and travel. More people have been working from home than ever. Similarly, people have been unable to travel during the various lockdown periods impacting national and international travel. As a result, those who can work from home might want to travel alone, and Airbnb has already noticed a significant uptick in solo travelers. That’s why Airbnb announced new safety features that will be available in the app for stays for just one person.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daley Thompson
yankodesign.com

This luxurious flying car basks in uplifting interior comfort for high speed megacity travel

Getting from point A to point B in megacities is going to be the major focus in the next decade or even earlier. Justified enough for concept, as well as prototype flying cars and electric VTOL’s to have gained attention in the recent past. Shanghai-based Pantuo Aviation is yet another bunch of aviation and electric vehicle professionals eyeing the early piece of the pie with thier sustainable human mobility design. The company’s goal is to develop secure, AI-enabled eVTOL passenger aircraft that ease us all into the future of mobility.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Lsb Agents
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Airlines sold tickets for flights without knowing if they would take off, EasyJet takes a month longer to hire staff post-Covid and BA REFUSES to admit that firing 10,000 staff in the pandemic led to daily flight cancellations, MPs are told

EasyJet has revealed it is taking four weeks longer than normal for new cabin crew recruits to receive security passes because of delays in references for people who have had so many different jobs in recent years. The airline said it was taking about ten weeks pre-pandemic to get ID...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
Mic

Hotels want to use NFTs to screw over travelers

Let’s run a little hypothetical situation. You’re planning a vacation. You’ve been researching for months, you’ve booked the airfare, and you’ve got a room. But a week before the trip, your kid breaks his arm and now you can’t go. You cancel the plane tickets and you call up the hotel and tell them that you no longer need the room so they can re-book it.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 130 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including two round-trips from Heathrow to each of Edinburgh and Newcastle.In addition, 110 international flights to Europe are cancelled, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Larnaca in Cyprus as well as the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Uber Is Expanding the Reserve Feature to Over 55 Airports Globally

In October 2021, Uber announced that it would be launching new features to make traveling from airports a smoother experience. The three features, Uber Reserve at airports, Ready When You Are, and Curbside Pickup, allow app users to put their pick-up on their schedule. Whether you want to schedule an Uber a month in advance or want to be able to walk to the curb and get into a car, there's an option for you.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This electric Tuk-Tuk raises the bar for comfort and luxurious travel in future metropolis

The cute little Tuk-Tuk has been the staple of developing countries in ferrying around people in crowded cities. This three-wheeled cart invented in Thailand, around seven decades ago gets its name from the sound of the small engine propelling it forward. This economically and city feasible means of transportation slowly trickled down to other countries in Asia, and eventually developed countries seemed intrigued by this idea too.
TRAVEL
Well+Good

I’ve Traveled to Every Country in the World and Have Learned 2 Key Lessons

I have visited the world’s 195 countries and 10 territories. Through these travels, I learned two key lessons: First, most people are good. My journey was made possible by the kindness of strangers—some who opened their homes to me and others who donated money to help me reach the finish line. I always assume the best of people because that is what I received nine times out of 10 in every corner of the world. The few bad experiences will never outweigh the good. The second lesson I learned is that we are more similar than we are different.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy