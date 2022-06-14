Not Just Travel to launch deals app this year

The pandemic has changed everything about daily life, including the way people work and travel. More people have been working from home than ever. Similarly, people have been unable to travel during the various lockdown periods impacting national and international travel. As a result, those who can work from home might want to travel alone, and Airbnb has already noticed a significant uptick in solo travelers. That’s why Airbnb announced new safety features that will be available in the app for stays for just one person.

