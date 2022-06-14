2023 Chevy Camaro Drops Interior Trim Kits

The 2023 Chevy Camaro debuts the eighth model year for the latest sixth-generation nameplate, ushering in several changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that several interior trim kits are no longer available to order for the 2023 Chevy Camaro. According to...
The Cadillac Celestiq battery-electric luxury sedan will be hand-built at the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, making it the first production vehicle to be built at the historic facility. The American automaker said Wednesday that it will invest $81 million to prepare the advanced Global Technical Center to...
The 2023 Chevy Malibu will be the eighth model year for the nameplate’s ninth generation, and now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2023 Chevy Malibu is scheduled to begin. According to GM Authority sources, production of the 2023 Chevy Malibu is slated to kick off on...
For the next few days, GM Authority will be driving this 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, the new range-topper in the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup introduced with the recent 2022-mode-year refresh. Production of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 takes place at the GM Fort Wayne plant in Indiana, as well...
The Cadillac Escalade beat some of its key full-size luxury SUV segment competitors in a recent comparison test conducted by Car and Driver. The publication pitted the Cadillac Escalade up against three of its direct rivals for its recent June 2022 magazine issue, including the Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX600 and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. There’s no point in beating around the bush; the Escalade trounced its rivals in this head-to-head comparison, with Car and Driver editors praising the full-size SUV’s “chassis tuning magic,” that made it feel “1,000 lbs lighter,” than the Navigator and certified it as the best handling vehicle in the group. They also offered praise for the hands-free Super Cruise system, saying it felt years ahead of any other comparable system, and were left impressed by the curved OLED display screen and augmented reality navigation system.
GM has applied a $6,250 price increase to the GMC Hummer EV, which will be applied to all pre-orders slots placed after June 17th, 2022. According to Automotive News, the automaker has decided to raise the price of its battery-electric truck amid rising commodities prices, along with higher logistics costs. The automaker confirmed it has so far received 77,500 pre-orders for the GMC Hummer EV – orders which will be entitled to receive the lower initial MSRP. Going forward, though, customers will be faced with the revised pricing.
In June 2022, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a whopping $5,900 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, matching the price drop recently announced for the 2023 Bolt EV. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the all-electric subcompact crossover. In addition, Chevy...
At the end of the day, most of us are in this car thing for one very obvious reason – to get out and drive, enjoying our rides as they were meant to be enjoyed. Such is the case with the tastefully upgraded 1969 Chevy Camaro seen here, which is now rolling on a brand-new chassis from Roadster Shop, as featured in the following video.
For well over a year now, Cadillac Escalade discount offers are still non-existent as of June 2022. However, local market leases continue to be available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade. See a couple of examples below. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. Cadillac Escalade lease examples in June 2022 are as follows:. Lease...
The third-generation GMC Canyon is set to drop for the 2023 model year, introducing a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking another look at the 2023 GMC Canyon out and about draped in some light camouflage. This isn’t the first time...
The 2023 Chevy Colorado is poised to usher in a fresh third generation for the pickup nameplate, with a wide variety of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority is taking another look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado with the following spy photos. This isn’t...
Introduced for the 1992 model year, the GMC Typhoon was the SUV brother to the GMC Syclone that debuted in 1991. The Typhoon was powered by the 4.3-liter LB4 turbo V6, a shortened version of the 5.7-liter GM 350 small block, but used exclusive pistons, intake manifold, exhaust manifold, head gaskets, main capes, and fuel system with a Mitsubishi TD06-17C/8 turbo and Garrett water to air intercooler. With the turbo producing fourteen pounds of boost, the LB4 powerplant made 280 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Sending power to all four wheels was a 4L60 four-speed automatic trans and a Borg Warner 4472 transfer case. The front wheels front received 35 percent and while the rear received 65 percent.
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 ups the ante for the C8 with an abundance of go-faster goodies, from the aero, to the engine, and beyond. Now, we’re taking a closer look at this 2023 Corvette Z06 in Hypersonic Gray Metallic paint thanks to the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
GM is considering selling the hulking GMC Hummer EV in Europe, according to a recent report from Bloomberg. The American automaker is mulling over offering its new Hummer EV in Europe as it ponders re-entering the market with its latest battery-electric models, which would not be subject to the same strict EU emissions regulations as its gasoline and diesel passenger vehicles.
Consumer demand for new GM vehicles remains high despite a number of opposing influences, according to GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson. According to a recent report from Reuters, Jacobson recently told investors at a conference sponsored by Deutsche Bank that GM has yet to see signs of weakening demand, despite rising interest rates, record high gas prices, and inflation. Available new-vehicle inventory for unsold cars and trucks remains low, while new vehicle prices are high. Jacobson also indicated that GM managed to offset a $5 billion increase in supply chain costs by raising prices and reducing expenses, while underlining GM’s goal of increasing vehicle production by 25 to 30 percent in 2022 as compared to 2021.
In June 2022, a GMC Terrain discount offers up to $1,000 off the 2022 Terrain. That includes $250 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash for current owners and lessees of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 Terrain models...
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces only a handful of changes and updates as compared to the full model refresh introduced for the 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is now available to order with the new Graphite Edition package. According to...
The good folks over at Autopia LA have released a video showcasing an impossibly cool Chevy Apache restomod that was saved from the 2018 forest fires in Paradise, California. Jason, the owner of this truck, says a friend found the rusted-out and burnt Apache body for sale on Craigslist following the forest fires. After hearing its backstory, he was determined to save it and transform it into a SEMA Show-bound restomod. The first step in the resurrection process was acquiring a new ladder frame, so Jason called up his friends over Roadster Shop and had them weld up one of its C10 Slammed chassis for him. Other key mods include full air-ride suspension, a front and rear Wilwood big brake kit and Detroit steel wheels.
In August 2021, GM debuted a new 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine in China, with a modular design and various power outputs, as the latest member of the eighth generation of Ecotec engines. A new leak has just revealed that the Cadillac CT5 and Cadillac CT4 will soon add a variant of this new engine in the Asian country.
GM and Lockheed Martin plan to market their next-generation lunar vehicles to commercial space agencies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, according to a new report from CNBC. The two companies hosted a joint event at the automaker’s sprawling test center in Milford, Michigan last week, where they divulged plans to market their future range of lunar vehicles to private space agencies. GM and Lockheed Martin are currently developing the lunar vehicles in the hope of winning a NASA bid for its upcoming Artemis manned moon mission, but Derek Hodgins, Lockheed Martin’s director of product strategy, said the two companies have seen “tremendous” interest in the vehicles from various entities around the world.
The sixth-generation C6 Chevy Corvette was offered for the 2005 through 2013 model years, and looks great exactly as it left the factory in Kentucky. However, there are no doubt some enthusiasts out there that wouldn’t mind a more modern look, which is where Morimoto comes in with its new XB LED taillights.
