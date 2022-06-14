2023 Chevy Camaro Drops Interior Trim Kits

The Cadillac Escalade beat some of its key full-size luxury SUV segment competitors in a recent comparison test conducted by Car and Driver. The publication pitted the Cadillac Escalade up against three of its direct rivals for its recent June 2022 magazine issue, including the Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX600 and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. There’s no point in beating around the bush; the Escalade trounced its rivals in this head-to-head comparison, with Car and Driver editors praising the full-size SUV’s “chassis tuning magic,” that made it feel “1,000 lbs lighter,” than the Navigator and certified it as the best handling vehicle in the group. They also offered praise for the hands-free Super Cruise system, saying it felt years ahead of any other comparable system, and were left impressed by the curved OLED display screen and augmented reality navigation system.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO