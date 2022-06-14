ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Chip Shots: June 14, 2022

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

FLIGHT 1 — 1 (tie), Pat Thyssen, Beth Murphy 48. 3, Debbie Kovash 52. FLIGHT 2 — 1, Dorcas Tapper 53. 2, Johnna Hendricks 56. 3, Toni Caywood 61. FLIGHT 3 — 1, Diana Raugust 57. 2, Freda Campbell 57. 3, Shirley Hander 58. FLIGHT 4...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos June 15, 2022

Courtesy photo Coeur d'Alene High senior Isaiah Griffin recently signed a letter of intent to play football at NAIA College of Idaho in Caldwell. Seated from left are James Griffin (dad), Isaiah Griffin, Stephanie Griffin (mom), Twyla Schumaucker (grandma) and Bo Schumaucker (grandpa); and standing from left, Mike Randles, Coeur d'Alene High principal; Joshua Artis, strength and conditioning trainer; Mike Vargas, Coeur d'Alene High assistant football coach; and Shawn Amos, Coeur d'Alene High head football coach.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

All-state baseball 2022

Coeur d'Alene High senior left-hander Ryan Schneider was named to the 5A first team as the All-Idaho baseball teams were announced by The Idaho Statesman newspaper of Boise. The All-Idaho teams in all classifications were selected by coaches statewide. Schneider, who has signed with Division I Belmont in Nashville, Tenn.,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Moving history forward

With spectacular views of the lake, this grand old home on the east end of Lakeshore Drive has for over 100 years enchanted timber executives, lumber buyers, women’s club members, senior citizens groups and, most recently, wedding and anniversary parties. Yet, imagine the parties that might have been held...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

WANTED: Volunteers for IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene

IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Coeur d’Alene Sunday, June 26, and local volunteers are sought to help make the day a success for everyone. Lend a hand as triathletes conquer a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene; continue on to a hilly, 56-mile bike course; and end with a 13-mile run.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes: June 16, 2022

Former Idaho women’s basketball player Allison Kirby signed her first professional contract to play for Falcons Bad Homburger TG of the Bundesliga in Germany. The Bundesliga is the second-highest women’s basketball league in Germany. Kirby, a point guard, led Timberlake High to back-to-back state 3A basketball titles in...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Mountain West Bank promotes Ramsey manager Mullen to AVP. Mountain West Bank has promoted Arshia Mullen, manager of its Ramsey Branch at 1715 W. Kathleen Ave. in Coeur d'Alene to assistant vice president. She joined Mountain West Bank in 2019 and has two decades of banking experience. She began her...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: This year, Thursday nights and Saturday afternoons are also all right for high school football in North Idaho

For local high school football teams this fall, Friday Night Lights will sometimes become Thursday Night Lights, and on a few occasions, Saturday Afternoon (Sun)Lights. The local and nationwide shortage of officials includes football, and there weren’t enough officials in North Idaho to handle everyone playing on Friday nights.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

License to WIN

Everyone remembers his or her first car. Malachi Silva will always remember his, because he won it Thursday night during Knudtsen Chevrolet's annual high school grad car giveaway and 83rd anniversary party. "I'm shocked, surprised," the somewhat speechless 2022 Post Falls High School graduate said after his key opened the...
POST FALLS, ID
Debbie Rochon
Coeur d'Alene Press

New ukulele club seeking members

A new ukulele club is seeking members of all ages and abilities to join the fun. The club meets Thursdays from 6-7:45 p.m. in the On Site for Seniors building, 296 W. Sunset Ave. No. 14, Coeur d'Alene, across from Fred Meyer. Info: 208-691-9524.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bringing wellness, one mile at a time

COEUR d’ALENE — For author and former Coeur d’Alene Parks and Recreation director Doug Eastwood, more than 30 years after the installation of the North Idaho Centennial Trail, the 23-mile pathway is priceless. “Today if you try to put a value on it, I don’t think you...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THANKS FOR DINNER: Keep the love going

I would like to thank the person ahead of me in line at Wendy’s in Post Falls on last Friday evening around 6 p.m. for buying my dinner! What a treat and you truly made my day. Thank you for your kindness and I will pay it forward. Keep the love going because it will help our whole world!
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Northern Lakes doubleheader rained out

RATHDRUM — The Northern Lakes Mountaineers’ class A North Idaho League doubleheader at home Tuesday vs. Camas Prairie was rained out. The twinbill has been rescheduled for June 30 at 3 p.m. at Lakeland High’s Gorton Field. Northern Lakes is scheduled to return to action Friday with...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Champion for community, business and women

POST FALLS — Eve Knudtsen, president of Knudtsen Chevrolet, has helped lead the company since her late father Wayne’s retirement in 1995. Like her father, grandfather and uncle before her, Knudtsen remains deeply committed to serving the community. The dealership has been part of the community for the past 83 years.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Don't be fooled by rain — fire season is coming

COEUR d’ALENE — The vast majority of wildfires are caused by humans. “I feel like I’m selling iceboxes to Eskimos, the way the weather is out there right now, but believe me, no matter how good it looks in the spring — and this is about as wet as it gets this time of year, in all my years in Idaho — but believe me, we’ll always have a fire season," Gov. Brad Little said during a visit Tuesday to Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New details emerge about Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kroc Center awards $11,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors

The Kroc Center has awarded $11,000 in scholarships to 11 graduating seniors from Idaho's five northern counties. The Dr. Riggs Leadership Scholarship was created in 2013 by the Salvation Army Kroc Center executive staff and advisory board to honor Dr. Jack T. Riggs for a lifetime of leadership excellence. The scholarship acknowledges and rewards high school seniors for exhibiting leadership traits and capabilities.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sammie Wood, Post Falls High

Wood, a senior, captured the state 5A title in the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 39.46 seconds on May 20, then won the 1,600 in 4:54.25 the following day at Dona Larsen Park in Boise. The Boise State-bound Wood also finished second in the 800. “She has been so easy to coach because she just does the right thing and loves every aspect of it," Post Falls girls distance coach Jessie Ward said. "She totally deserves every good thing that happened to her.”
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 16 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Historical exhibition at the Old Mission

CATALDO — After a two-year hiatus, the Historic Skills Fair and Mountain Man Encampment is making its way back to the Old Mission State Park in Cataldo. The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fans of dime store Western novels and those who want...
CATALDO, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bluegrass at the JACC

The Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center will welcome the Grammy Award-nominated Dave Adkins Band for a concert at 7 p.m. Monday. The band's songs include "We're All Crazy," "I Can't Even Walk" and "I Can Only Imagine." Visit daveadkinsmusic.com to sample these songs and more. Adkins is a nominee for...
POST FALLS, ID

