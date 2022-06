Rory McIlroy is in contention at the US Open with the Irishman part of a five-man pack sitting one shot back of Canada’s Adam Hadwin after the first round.It was a disastrous round for Phil Mickelson, who continues to struggle, with his performance hinting at why he made the switch to the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Matt Fitzpatrick is a shot further back and previously won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, while a series of surprise names figured prominently at the top of the leaderboard, with Englishman Callum Tarren, Swede David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen...

GOLF ・ 36 MINUTES AGO