Two NIC trustees walk out of presidential interview

By DEVIN WEEKS
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo North Idaho College trustees abruptly left a presidential candidate interview Monday when tempers again flared regarding the search process for a new college president. Trustees Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie walked out while interviewing Dr. Nick Swayne, but McKenzie returned after a brief departure. "Trustee Banducci is concerned...

cdapress.com

Comments / 3

Coeur d'Alene Press

Memo to the next NIC president

Our beloved North Idaho College is under construction. Please excuse the mess. As you’re seeing, job finalists, the buildings and grounds are in great shape. But there’s a political and ideological infestation that’s threatening the brain and bones of this fine institution, not unlike what’s happening across multiple levels around the country.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Champion for community, business and women

POST FALLS — Eve Knudtsen, president of Knudtsen Chevrolet, has helped lead the company since her late father Wayne’s retirement in 1995. Like her father, grandfather and uncle before her, Knudtsen remains deeply committed to serving the community. The dealership has been part of the community for the past 83 years.
POST FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Ethics complaint against Spokane council president moves forward

(The Center Square) – An ethics complaint filed last month against Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs is moving forward, according to Assistant City Attorney Sam Faggiano. “The [Ethics] Commission is in the process of coordinating schedules for the next meeting on this matter, which could potentially decide the...
SPOKANE, WA
State
Virginia State
KUOW

Washington extremists at Idaho Pride event

For months, anti hate groups and the LGBTQ+ community in Washington warned of escalating violence in our region. Especially as pride month events kicked off. Then on Saturday, 31 men were arrested for a conspiracy to riot at Pride in Park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Some were our neighbors in King County.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho National Guard cadet among Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One of the Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday is a cadet with the Idaho National Guard. Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Borders confirmed that Winston W. Durham enlisted in February of 2019 and is concurrently enrolled in the Washington State University ROTC program.  Borders said the IDNG was notified of Winston’s arrest on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CLEVELAND: KCRCC should support

Jim Crapo, Republican, age 71, years in elective office, 38 years. Joe Biden, Democrat, age 79, year in elective office, 45 1/2 years. Scott Cleveland, Conservative, age 60, Private sector for 40 years. Idaho’s U.S. senior senator Mike Crapo joined Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Democrat’s ongoing reckless...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 16 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

Salmon are at the forefront of calls to remove the four Lower Snake River dams, but the conversation is beginning to also focus on tribal justice

In the spring, rivers used to be filled to the brim with salmon racing to the ocean, but now on some parts of the Snake River, salmon are a scarce sight. For decades, local leaders and advocates have been calling for the federal government to study the removal of the four Lower Snake River dams and the obstacles they've created for salmon. Recently, the conversation is becoming more urgent as tribes and environmental groups warn of the looming threat of extinction that could become a reality if action isn't taken soon.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Meet the woman who fought Northwest Nazis

The Spokane area and north Idaho have long been known as a gathering place for right-wing militias and neo-Nazi groups. The recent arrest of a cadre of Patriot Front members accused of conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is a reminder of the draw the region has. It has long been tagged by white supremacists as the “American Redoubt,” a hoped-for ethnostate in the inland Northwest.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

New ukulele club seeking members

A new ukulele club is seeking members of all ages and abilities to join the fun. The club meets Thursdays from 6-7:45 p.m. in the On Site for Seniors building, 296 W. Sunset Ave. No. 14, Coeur d'Alene, across from Fred Meyer. Info: 208-691-9524.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

POINT A FINGER: A few are pointing back at you

Strolling down our lovely street in Dalton Gardens last week I could not help but notice some new neighbors had hung a flag from their front porch that says F_ _ K BIDEN. Now, being an open-minded Republican, I have no real problem with these obviously charming people revealing their sexual fantasies in public, although a flag on your front porch declaring your desire to have sexual relations with the sitting president of the United States might be a bit over the top. I’ve heard of carrying the torch for someone, but waving the flag?
DALTON GARDENS, ID
Sandpoint Reader

‘We have met the enemy and he is us’

Remember back in June 2020 when armed militia-types patrolled our downtown to protect us from “vans of Antifa” that were coming from out of the area to burn down Sandpoint? Remember that they were doing so because of cocked up fears of the same happening in Coeur d’Alene? Remember how sure they were that there were terrorists infiltrating our communities, and they were the ones to save us?
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jacqualine “Jackie” (Wright) Pabst, 84

Jacqualine Wright Pabst was born June 1, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Melvin Wright and Hilda Victoria Erickson. Mom has 11 siblings, one who passed shortly after birth. That’s correct, 12 children! She would tell you she was Grandpa’s favorite as evidenced by the fact that she always felt he had a special horse for her to ride.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Mountain West Bank promotes Ramsey manager Mullen to AVP. Mountain West Bank has promoted Arshia Mullen, manager of its Ramsey Branch at 1715 W. Kathleen Ave. in Coeur d'Alene to assistant vice president. She joined Mountain West Bank in 2019 and has two decades of banking experience. She began her...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 142: Headlines from 6/15 thru 6/17

Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Dave Smith Motors, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Dave Smith Motors, North Idaho State Fair, The Route of the Hiawatha & Lookout Pass, Best Blinds, and Bank CDA. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...

Comments / 0

