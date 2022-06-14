ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Generosity, not virtuosity

By DEVIN WEEKS
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d'ALENE — Joyful music could be heard Monday over blustering wind and nonstop rainfall. It came from the Art Spirit Gallery, where Dr. Ben Perschau sat next to a red bucket and strummed his acoustic guitar to the sound of the rain. Perschau, of Coeur d'Alene, has...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bluegrass at the JACC

The Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center will welcome the Grammy Award-nominated Dave Adkins Band for a concert at 7 p.m. Monday. The band's songs include "We're All Crazy," "I Can't Even Walk" and "I Can Only Imagine." Visit daveadkinsmusic.com to sample these songs and more. Adkins is a nominee for...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THANKS FOR DINNER: Keep the love going

I would like to thank the person ahead of me in line at Wendy’s in Post Falls on last Friday evening around 6 p.m. for buying my dinner! What a treat and you truly made my day. Thank you for your kindness and I will pay it forward. Keep the love going because it will help our whole world!
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Moving history forward

With spectacular views of the lake, this grand old home on the east end of Lakeshore Drive has for over 100 years enchanted timber executives, lumber buyers, women’s club members, senior citizens groups and, most recently, wedding and anniversary parties. Yet, imagine the parties that might have been held...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gary McSweeney, 82

Gary McSweeney, 82 passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Gary was born Sept. 22, 1939, in South Gate, Calif. and grew up in Eagle Rock, Calif. He met his better half, Janet Svoboda, in 1959. They married in 1961 and went on to have two daughters, Kelley (Aagesen) and Laurie (Damas).
HAYDEN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur D'alene, ID
Entertainment
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Coeur d'Alene Press

WANTED: Volunteers for IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene

IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Coeur d’Alene Sunday, June 26, and local volunteers are sought to help make the day a success for everyone. Lend a hand as triathletes conquer a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene; continue on to a hilly, 56-mile bike course; and end with a 13-mile run.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jacqualine “Jackie” (Wright) Pabst, 84

Jacqualine Wright Pabst was born June 1, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Melvin Wright and Hilda Victoria Erickson. Mom has 11 siblings, one who passed shortly after birth. That’s correct, 12 children! She would tell you she was Grandpa’s favorite as evidenced by the fact that she always felt he had a special horse for her to ride.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New ukulele club seeking members

A new ukulele club is seeking members of all ages and abilities to join the fun. The club meets Thursdays from 6-7:45 p.m. in the On Site for Seniors building, 296 W. Sunset Ave. No. 14, Coeur d'Alene, across from Fred Meyer. Info: 208-691-9524.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bringing wellness, one mile at a time

COEUR d’ALENE — For author and former Coeur d’Alene Parks and Recreation director Doug Eastwood, more than 30 years after the installation of the North Idaho Centennial Trail, the 23-mile pathway is priceless. “Today if you try to put a value on it, I don’t think you...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Musicians#Virtuosity#Coeur#Second Harvest Food Bank#Street Music Week
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Mountain West Bank promotes Ramsey manager Mullen to AVP. Mountain West Bank has promoted Arshia Mullen, manager of its Ramsey Branch at 1715 W. Kathleen Ave. in Coeur d'Alene to assistant vice president. She joined Mountain West Bank in 2019 and has two decades of banking experience. She began her...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 142: Headlines from 6/15 thru 6/17

Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Dave Smith Motors, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Dave Smith Motors, North Idaho State Fair, The Route of the Hiawatha & Lookout Pass, Best Blinds, and Bank CDA. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes: June 16, 2022

Former Idaho women’s basketball player Allison Kirby signed her first professional contract to play for Falcons Bad Homburger TG of the Bundesliga in Germany. The Bundesliga is the second-highest women’s basketball league in Germany. Kirby, a point guard, led Timberlake High to back-to-back state 3A basketball titles in...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Champion for community, business and women

POST FALLS — Eve Knudtsen, president of Knudtsen Chevrolet, has helped lead the company since her late father Wayne’s retirement in 1995. Like her father, grandfather and uncle before her, Knudtsen remains deeply committed to serving the community. The dealership has been part of the community for the past 83 years.
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Coeur d'Alene Press

Historical exhibition at the Old Mission

CATALDO — After a two-year hiatus, the Historic Skills Fair and Mountain Man Encampment is making its way back to the Old Mission State Park in Cataldo. The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fans of dime store Western novels and those who want...
CATALDO, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

All-state baseball 2022

Coeur d'Alene High senior left-hander Ryan Schneider was named to the 5A first team as the All-Idaho baseball teams were announced by The Idaho Statesman newspaper of Boise. The All-Idaho teams in all classifications were selected by coaches statewide. Schneider, who has signed with Division I Belmont in Nashville, Tenn.,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kroc Center awards $11,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors

The Kroc Center has awarded $11,000 in scholarships to 11 graduating seniors from Idaho's five northern counties. The Dr. Riggs Leadership Scholarship was created in 2013 by the Salvation Army Kroc Center executive staff and advisory board to honor Dr. Jack T. Riggs for a lifetime of leadership excellence. The scholarship acknowledges and rewards high school seniors for exhibiting leadership traits and capabilities.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA PD: Great job

I have been quick in the past to send in critical letters to the editor so I would be remiss if I failed to commend the City Police for doing an excellent job in regard to promptly arresting the 31 members of the Patriot Front and averting a riot by people so insecure about their own sexuality that they have to prove themselves with toxic masculinity by acts of violence toward people who are different.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New details emerge about Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 16 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA PD: Good guys, all around

A community service officer from the police department and two very kind gentlemen rescued me from a “dead” car Wednesday morning at the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Government Way. The officer stayed with me, called AAA, waited for the tow truck, then took me to the repair shop. He was so kind and helpful.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Vigilance, not violence, won the day

They wore balaclavas and ball caps, not white hoods. Khakis and blue shirts, not white robes. According to police, the 31 virulent visitors came to Coeur d’Alene on Saturday with one goal: To incite a riot. They’ve been identified as members of a white nationalist group called Patriot Front.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy