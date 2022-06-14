Generosity, not virtuosity

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.

