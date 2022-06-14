ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne airport, nearby hangars damaged in severe storms

By Lori Dillon, Emily Dwire
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne International Airport is damaged after severe weather blew through the region late Monday night.

According to Director of Operations and Facilities, Joe Marana, hangars, roof structures, and vehicles were all damaged.

The SkyWest hangar, just southwest of the actual FWA terminal and runways, sustained the most damage. Siding and insulation were ripped from the hangar, exposing the planes inside.

Marana tells WANE 15 News that they do maintenance in the SkyWest building for United and Delta planes.  They are now talking to engineers and architects to make sure the building is safe so they can continue to service the planes.

The weather has not affected airport operations. Marana says the airport is operational and the runways are safe, however flights throughout the morning have been cancelled or significantly delayed, according to a Facebook post from the airport.

Travelers heading to the airport are also encouraged to look out for a number of downed trees, branches, and other debris strewn along the terminal drive and across the parking lot.

According to the post, crews are assessing the damage and clean up will begin soon. The parking lot entrances and exits are working, but may be limited.

There was a confirmed 98-mile an hour wind gust reported at the airport. That’s the highest ever recorded.

