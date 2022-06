Lara M. Bangerter | Lehi Historical Society & Archives. When I first moved to Lehi, I had a moment when I thought I was being asked to create a float for Lehi’s Miniature Float Parade. In my horror, and much to my shame, I asked if that could be someone else’s job. I could not imagine creating a float, especially when I had never seen one or the parade. Fortunately, I misunderstood the request, and the call was not my responsibility.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO