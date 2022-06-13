Noah Martin

Terry L. Watts, 74, Warsaw, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Terry was born July 19, 1947, in Logansport, to John and Helen Watts. On July 19, 1985, he married Cathy Wright in Center Lake Park, Warsaw. Hard working, Terry worked as a stockman for Center Quick Service and Make-Believe Farming. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, swimming and walking along nature trails. Terry was a competitive at the game of horseshoes and loved to play sport games with his kids. Terry will be remembered as a music-loving, steadfast, family man who often shared his witty personality.
Linda E. “Lynn” Conn Casselman, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. She was born Oct. 26, 1947. She is survived by her four daughters, Laura (Thomas) Heilman, Shannon (David) Rogers, Jamie (Robert) Nichter and Sarah Andres; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathleen (Scot) Ellison, Colleen Sheets and Amy (Brian) Kile.
Jean A. (Ketring) Koher, 97, Syracuse, died at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born April 8, 1925. She married Christian “Chris” Koher Sr. on April 4, 1947; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Nancy...
Cathy J. Hanft, 54, longtime resident of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on Jan. 27, 1968, in Warsaw, Cathy was the daughter of Edwin and Valena (Ranstead) Beigh. She was the youngest of five children. On Aug. 26, 1989, she was united in marriage to Bart Hanft, and together, they raised two children.
Harold D. “Dave” Waldrop, 72, Syracuse, died at 4:40 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, to Garfield James and Cleo Emily (Kennedy) Waldrop. He graduated in 1968 from Goshen High School, Goshen, received his Associate’s Degree from...
Jessie J. Beverly, 31, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 12, 2022. Jessie was born Oct. 13, 1990, in Berrien County, Mich. He was a graduate of Treasure Lake Jobs Corps. On Feb. 28, 2012, Jessie married his best friend and love, Judy Wolsey. For some time, he lived in Texas and Oklahoma before returning to Warsaw to raise his three boys as a stay-at-home dad. Jessie enjoyed listening to a variety of music, was a big supporter of Team Seas and loved to play video games with his boys and friends. Jessie will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and son.
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Delaney Brooks, $4,688.83. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Brianna Nicole Butler, $3,514.68. Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family Trust, Patricia Snyder and Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family...
Quintin Joe Bradley, 56, Plymouth, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin Center for Hospice Care. He was born Oct. 23, 1965. He married Jackie Veney on Nov. 9, 2007; she survives. He is survived by his son, Luke Bradley; brothers, Rob (Jenny) Hurford, Argos, Mark Bradley...
James Martin Hettinger, 67, Bourbon, formerly of Idaville, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born April 20, 1955. He married Donna Foster on July 6, 1984; she survives. He is survived by a daughter, Jessie Hettinger, Bourbon; two sons, James Michael (Amanda) Hettinger, Angier, N.C....
Glen E. Grubbs, 90, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Campus. He was born Dec. 3, 1931. He married Betty Dirck on June 29, 1957; she survives. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Jim) Kuhlmey and Deborah (David) Burchard; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Raymond Grubbs, Violet (Frank) Unruh, Elaine Ellis and Martha (Don) Burnau; and sister-in-law, Lucille (Dick) Weirick.
Toni Shafer, 70, Akron, formerly of Greenfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home. She was born March 16, 1952. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Rhea Ann Morris, 71, Syracuse, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born May 28, 1951, in LaGrange, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille (DePew) Wysong On Sep. 15, 1967, she married Kenneth Lee Morris. She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Kenneth Lee...
Michael David Cook, 54, Nappanee, passed away unexpectedly at 8 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1968, in Warsaw, to Daisy Marie (Slone) Cook and Joe Cook. He was never alone, as being one of 11 children, he always had someone to hang with growing up. He was a 1987 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. He worked as a delivery driver for Ascot Enterprises in Nappanee for 16 years.
SYRACUSE — Rumors have been swirling for months, that Richard and Kim Owen, owners of Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse and North Webster are retiring. Owen is not retiring, although he may cut his hours back a bit as he has sold both funeral homes and the crematory to Cory Benz, owner of Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw. Owen will be staying on as funeral director, managing both the Syracuse and North Webster funeral homes.
Rose Marie Hurlbut, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born June 15, 1930. She married Marvin Hurlbut on May 8, 1948; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Balmer, Mishawaka; her son, Bob Hurlbut, Mishawaka; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sisters, Marlene (Fred) Matricardi, Phoenix, Ariz. and Joann Burns, Columbia City; and her brother, David Slos, Bremen.
Corinne Ellen “Cory” Wesco, 69, Wabash, died at 12:29 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 2, 1952. She married James Wesco on May 10, 1985; he survives. She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Anthony) Discordia, Wabash; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Betty Bell (Butcher) Wright Hamlin, 95, North Manchester, died June 13, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 25, 1926. She married Jack “Bill” Wright on June 6, 1948; he preceded her in death. She later married Donald Hamlin on Sep. 4, 1976; he preceded her in death.
Debra Lynn Grunawalt-Mullins, 65, Churubusco, died at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 26, 1957. She is survived by her son, Travis (Heather Civiletto) Grunawalt, Fort Wayne; companion, Mike Strifler, Churubusco; step-children, Dureen (Jason) Jackson, Keokuk, Iowa and Christopher Strifler, Washington; two grandchildren; and siblings, Johneine (Todd) Clingerman and Jeff Mullins, both of Columbia City.
Mock, 94, North Manchester, died April 16, 2022, at his Peabody assisted living home, North Manchester. He married Wilma Nonemaker on Feb. 11, 1949; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children: Max (Sue) Mock, Lana (Suzanne Mays) Mock and Linda (Jon) Smith; five grandchildren; two stepgrandsons; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-granddaughters.
Tamara L. Gatchel, 52, Wabash, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. She was born March 28, 1970. She married Gregory Gatchel on Jan. 30, 1999; he survives. She is survived by three sons, Shawn Gatchel, Jack Gatchel and Layne Gatchel, all of Wabash; three daughters, Ashley (Brad) Ellis, Fort Wayne, Rachel Gatchel, Wabash and Sarah Gatche, Wabash; five grandchildren; one sister, Christina (James) Wadkins, Warsaw; and mother-in-law, Mary Gatchel.
Comments / 0