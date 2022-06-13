Noah Martin

Terry L. Watts, 74, Warsaw, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Terry was born July 19, 1947, in Logansport, to John and Helen Watts. On July 19, 1985, he married Cathy Wright in Center Lake Park, Warsaw. Hard working, Terry worked as a stockman for Center Quick Service and Make-Believe Farming. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, swimming and walking along nature trails. Terry was a competitive at the game of horseshoes and loved to play sport games with his kids. Terry will be remembered as a music-loving, steadfast, family man who often shared his witty personality.

