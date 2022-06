Beautiful Opportunity in the guard-gated Manhattan Village community!! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, plan 4 court home lives like a single family home. A quiet secluded end unit that boasts one of the largest lots in the community. This property has a beautiful expansive outdoor space featuring a raised fire pit area and a new built-in BBQ. The owners just had a brand new HOA approved, energy efficient central air conditioner installed. Steps away from community pool and spas. Backyard boasts beautiful landscaping with California native, low water, drip irrigation. Close to all that Manhattan Beach has to offer, amazing schools, trendy Downtown, the newly renovated Manhattan Village Mall, and so close to the sand and surf! Welcome Home!

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO