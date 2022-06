City of Boulder Office of Arts and Culture is offering Arts Administration Rehiring Grants and Artist Hiring Incentive Grants designed to respond to arts industry, COVID-related workforce impacts through targeted grants to arts and culture organizations. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), these grants are enhancements to rehire arts administration positions that were eliminated due to the pandemic, and to employ Boulder-area visual, performing, and literary artists to perform or create new work.

