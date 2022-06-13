ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CCS Service Facilitator

wisc.edu
 3 days ago

Employment type: Full-time/ part-time with ability to build to 40 hours per week. Salary range: Commensurate with education and experience. Benefits: SimpleIRA, Employees working 30 plus hours have access to Health, STD/LTD and Life benefits. Required Education: Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a mental health field; master’s...

socwork.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
wisc.edu

Three CALS researchers awarded Baldwin grants

Three projects led by CALS researchers have been selected to receive project grants and seed grants from the Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment, a competitive grant program is open to UW–Madison faculty, staff and students. Grants of up to $120,000 and seed grants of up to $4,000 are awarded.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

UW–Madison Agricultural Research Station field days for 2022 season

Summer is field day season at the UW–Madison CALS Agricultural Research Stations. Over the course of the growing season, the stations will host more than a dozen public events to share research updates and educational information with agricultural professionals, home gardeners and other interested citizens. Below is a list of some of this season’s offerings. Events are free unless noted otherwise.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Madison Jazz Festival: Jazz on the Terrace

This event is part of the Madison Jazz Festival, which takes place from June 10-19 throughout the city of Madison. Learn more at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org . Join us on the Terrace for FREE jazz music from 2:30 until 11:30 PM. Grab a brat, a cold drink, and spend the afternoon or evening with us overlooking Lake Mendota. Approximate Schedule:* 2:30-4:00 PM Emma Dayhuff’s Phoenix Ensemble featuring Greg Ward, Isaiah Collier, and Vincent Davis (sponsored by Madison Music Collective)
wisc.edu

Madison Jazz Festival: Brian Blade and the Fellowship Band

This event is part of the Madison Jazz Festival, which takes place from June 10-19 throughout the city of Madison. Learn more at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org . Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band marks its 25th anniversary in 2022 with the re-release of their sublime third album, Season of Changes, a succinct nine-track meditation on lightness and darkness that arrives like a balm for the soul, ebbing and flowing with grace and beauty. GRAMMY-winning drummer and composer Brian Blade formed the band in 1997, and they released their eponymous Blue Note debut in 1998, but the bond among the musicians goes back to when Brian Blade first met pianist/composer Jon Cowherd in 1988 while attending Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana. Along with bassist Christopher Thomas and saxophonists Myron Walden and Melvin Butler, The Fellowship Band has developed a sound together that echoes grace and unity for everyone who hears their music. The Fellowship Band has released five albums. Their debut album Brian Blade Fellowship (1998), Perceptual (2000), Season of Changes (2008), Landmarks (2014) and Body And Shadow (2017).
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
wisc.edu

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop, UWPD Officer Injured

Location/address: East Gorham Street and Pinckney Street. On Thursday, June 16 at around 1:30 a.m., a UWPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of East Gorham Street and Pinckney Street. During the stop, the driver backed their vehicle into the UWPD squad and struck several other vehicles. There were no injuries in the crash.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy