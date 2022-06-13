CCS Service Facilitator

This event is part of the Madison Jazz Festival, which takes place from June 10-19 throughout the city of Madison. Learn more at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org . Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band marks its 25th anniversary in 2022 with the re-release of their sublime third album, Season of Changes, a succinct nine-track meditation on lightness and darkness that arrives like a balm for the soul, ebbing and flowing with grace and beauty. GRAMMY-winning drummer and composer Brian Blade formed the band in 1997, and they released their eponymous Blue Note debut in 1998, but the bond among the musicians goes back to when Brian Blade first met pianist/composer Jon Cowherd in 1988 while attending Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana. Along with bassist Christopher Thomas and saxophonists Myron Walden and Melvin Butler, The Fellowship Band has developed a sound together that echoes grace and unity for everyone who hears their music. The Fellowship Band has released five albums. Their debut album Brian Blade Fellowship (1998), Perceptual (2000), Season of Changes (2008), Landmarks (2014) and Body And Shadow (2017).

MADISON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO