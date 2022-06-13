ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Tascosa four-star DE Avion Carter commits to TCU football

By Larissa Liska
KFDA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just two days after Tascosa 6′4″, 255 pound senior Avion Carter made his official visit to Texas Christian University football, he announced his commitment to play for the Horned Frogs starting in fall 2023. “I just feel comfortable with the new coaching staff....

