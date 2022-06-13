ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Confirmation at First Lutheran Church

By Jamestown Gazette
 3 days ago

The First Lutheran Church celebrated the Day of Pentecost, Sunday,...

chautauquatoday.com

Americold to host giving back event on June 21

As Americold gets ready to hold a grand opening of its new cold storage facility in Dunkirk next week, the company will also host a giving back event for the community. Adam Dolce of the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County, says the event will be held next Tuesday, June 21 at Chautauqua County Rural Ministry on Washington Avenue in Dunkirk. Dolce, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program, says the event will run from 12:00 to 1:30 pm and will provide food and essentials for about 300 Dunkirk families...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Nurse in Heart Failure after Giving Birth to Twins

A new mom from Warren who now lives in Jamestown, New York, went into heart failure and now needs a new heart after giving birth to twin girls. Erie News Now first brought you the story last month. Christi Carson's stepdad, Mark Woody, says the babies - Isla and Arabella...
JAMESTOWN, NY
thevillagerny.com

Ellicottville’s Summer Music Fest.

So, maybe we aren’t Camelot, Narnia, or the Emerald City, but Ellicottvillians elicit the envy of people they meet. Inevitably, if an Ellicottville resident travels afar, someone will know of it, or will have been here and get a glassy-eyed look in their eyes usually saying something like, “Oh you live there? I would loooove to live there”. While in Boston, Massachusetts last month for my granddaughter’s master’s graduation from Northeastern, we sat in a restaurant and glanced out at the guests in outdoor seating … and spotted an Ellicottville t-shirt on a patron.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Finding Happiness by Finding Missing Persons

Merry Williams, of Jamestown, New York, has many reasons to feel good. She is expecting her second child any time now. She also is the founder of a network of volunteers that has been very successful in helping families find loved ones who become missing. Merry is the founder of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Club Marcella to open at new location Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Club Marcella will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Michigan Avenue location on Friday. The venue closed its Theatre District location in March, as it announced the move. A VIP event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m., with a public grand opening from 10 p.m. until 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Death in Olean Creek

City of Olean police responded to the report of a person face down in Olean Creek yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Police and Fire were dispatched to the location and found a subject lying face down in the Olean Creek. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by City of Olean Paramedics.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Westfield Antique Show To Feature New Dealers This Year

WESTFEILD – The annual Westfield Antique Show will feature several new dealers this year. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Historical Society, the event will be held at Eason Hall, 23 Elm St., Westfield, on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WESTFIELD, NY
buffalorising.com

Honoring the legacy of local legend, Eddie Brady

Seven years ago I posted an article on Eddie Brady (photo left), who was a cornerstone, and eventually building block, of the Genesee Gateway. Eddie’s pub, Eddie Brady’s was (and still is) one of the last bastions of en era of pubs that simply no longer exist in this modern age of craft cocktail bars.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Brennan's Bowery Bar announces closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brennan's Bowery Bar announced on Facebook that the bar will be closing. On Thursday the bar announced that Friday night would be its last night of services for the foreseeable future. "We had hoped to make an announcement and give everyone ample time to pay their...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Survivors Of Fatal Sherman Fire Returning Home Thursday Night

SHERMAN – Two children who suffered burns in a fatal Sherman fire earlier this year will be welcomed home Thursday night, after spending months in the hospital. Hundreds are expected to line Main Street in Sherman to welcome home Miles and Elliye Mae Taylor, who narrowly escaped flames during a January fire at their West Main Street home.
SHERMAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fredonia Officials Push To Release New Hospital Funding

FREDONIA – Officials in the Village of Fredonia are pushing for the release of state funding for a new hospital project in northern Chautauqua County. The Village Board discussed a letter Monday from Trustee Jim Lynden asking Governor Kathy Hochul to release $74 million in state funds designated for the project.
FREDONIA, NY
Lite 98.7

Pick Your Own Unique Bouquet on One of Kind NY Flower Farm

There's a two-acre field of flowers on a unique rural u-pick flower farm you'll want to visit this summer. The Flower Stand is a country getaway in the village of Springville, 30 minutes south of Buffalo, New York, where you’ll find row after row of gorgeous and affordable flowers in the prettiest setting you could imagine.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New Mighty Taco Location Is Now Open In Orchard Park

A new Mighty Taco location has opened in Western New York. The chain announced the news via its Facebook page. The latest location of the fast-food restaurant is located at 3318 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127. If you're not familiar with Mighty Taco, it serves up Americanized Mexican fast food. It has options like burritos, taco, BBQ (which is back for a limited time), empanadas, and more.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Is Talking About Lake Shadow In Western New York

Is it hot enough for you this week? The summer is not officially here yet and we are seeing temperatures well over 80 and with the humidity, it feels like we are in the upper 90's! But here in Western New York, we are fortunate to have to Great Lakes that help keep the storms that typically fire up pushed off a little more.
BUFFALO, NY

