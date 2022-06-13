ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Production company planning film about Matt Drudge

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAZ3J_0g9zvMxN00
Tweet

A movie and television production company says it has acquired the rights to a movie about conservative media figure Matt Drudge.

Prospect Park, a production company founded by media executive Jeff Kwatinetz, has secured the rights to “The Drudge Revolution,” which will be based on a book by journalist Matthew Lysiak, CNN reported on Monday.

“At its heart, Matthew’s brilliant script is both a fascinating character portrait of a troubled and fearless man full of contradictions, and a deep dive into the disruptor who used the internet to challenge and break up the American Elite’s narrative,” Ben Hurwitz, who is overseeing the project, told CNN.

Drudge is one of the most prominent conservative media figures of the last several decades, founding the news aggregator website Drudge Report that pulls in tens of millions of page views a day. He was one of several conservative media figures who rose to prominence during the Monica Lewinsky scandal that rocked former President Clinton’s presidency.

Drudge was portrayed by actor and comedian Billy Eichner in the recent Clinton-focused television series “Impeachment: An American Crime Story.”

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Bela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: “We’re Not Doing Some Radical Shift”

As Netflix rethinks its streaming business model after losing 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, TV boss Bela Bajaria insists no major shift in focus is in the works. “We’re not doing some radical shift in our business. We’re not merging. We’re not just having a big transitional phase,” Bajaria told the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday during a keynote address moderated by The Hollywood Reporter’s editorial director, Nekesa Mumbi Moody.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: Channel Four's 'Help' Wins Grand Jury PrizeBanff: Participant's David Linde Says He's "Energized" by Film, TV Content That Inspires Social ChangeNicole...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Matt Drudge
Person
Monica Lewinsky
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, June 6

Stranger Things, Interceptor, and The Amazing Spider-Man make today's list. Stranger Things 4 held on through the weekend, topping today's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix. It's followed by the CW series All American, David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer, the military action flick Interceptor, and Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man. Further down the list, the soapy French show The Perfect Mother comes in at No. 7, the Jean-Claude Van Damme crime drama We Die Young is at No. 8, and the Australian teen series Surviving Summer is at No. 9.
NFL
The Guardian

Whoopi Goldberg joins international backlash over Sydney Morning Herald’s treatment of Rebel Wilson

The international backlash against the Sydney Morning Herald over its reporting of Rebel Wilson’s new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma has intensified, with celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg now criticising the masthead. Columnist Andrew Hornery and Herald editor Bevan Shields have this week apologised after Wilson was given a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Television Production#Drudge Report#Production Company#Cnn#The American Elite#American
disneydining.com

Disney Producer says no Controversial Content in “Lightyear” film will be cut, citing its “importance” to the storyline

Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Reveals He Has Complicated Relationship With FOX Now

This fall, Family Guy will return to FOX for its 21st season, continuing its run as one of the longest-tenured primetime shows on television. The series has become a staple for FOX (alongside The Simpsons) since it first premiered in 1999, and Seth MacFarlane has been steering the ship ever since then. In recent years, however, the relationship between MacFarlane and the FOX network has become a bit complicated. FOX, and particularly FOX News, lies on the opposite end of the political spectrum as MacFarlane and many others. Issues like human rights and gun violence in America have brought that schism to the forefront, and it's become a much more difficult situation for many that work on FOX programs.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
CNET

Netflix's Answer to X-Men Is as Good as Marvel

The second season of The Umbrella Academy elevated the Netflix show from blocky, clunkily scripted superhero fare to a vibrant, self-aware time travel blast. It improved dramatically, adding a snappier, wittier, more humanistic touch to make it one of the best superhero shows out there. Season 3 doesn't make the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Indonesia’s ‘Beach Buds’ Kids Series Sold to Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America has acquired streaming and Pay-TV rights to Indonesian-produced kids animation series “The Beachbuds” for play in Latin America. An air date for “The Beachbuds” is yet to be announced. This follows previously announced deals with The Walt Disney Company for Japan, Disney+ Hotstar for Southeast Asia, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for Australia. Licensing is handled by Australia-based Odin’s Eye Animation, a sister company to long running film sales outfit Odin’s Eye Entertainment. “The Beachbuds” season 1 comprises 52 11-minute episodes and is a children’s animated series set in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Most-Viewed Series: Behind the Numbers for Prime Video Originals

Amazon was among the early players in the streaming landscape, with its first original series debuting in 2013, a couple of months after Netflix’s House of Cards. In the intervening nine years, however, it would not be easy to discern a cohesive strategy behind the programming on the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service. Prime Video doesn’t have near the volume of programming that Netflix does, nor is it as franchise-driven as streamers attached to legacy studios (and their troves of IP) are. But where it doesn’t have a decades-long string of movie and TV titles it owns on which...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

No One Is Fired in Hollywood, So Why Was Disney’s Peter Rice?

Hollywood is a place where no matter how fired you are, you’re not fired. At Disney alone, studio chief Jeffrey Katzenberg wasn’t fired when then-chairman and CEO Michael Eisner tossed him out a window in 1994. Michael Ovitz wasn’t fired when Eisner did the same in 1996. Tom Staggs wasn’t fired when Bob Iger pushed him out as COO in 2016. Even Steve McPherson, who was ousted as head of ABC in 2010 amid a sexual harassment investigation, wasn’t fired. All were allowed to resign. In the Bob Chapek era, Geoff Morrell, the chief corporate affairs officer who was dispatched at...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia Over Same-Gender Kiss

Disney’s run-in with Gulf censors has added another chapter. Lightyear is latest film from the studio to be banned in various Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.More from The Hollywood ReporterKevin Spacey Formally Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in U.K., Will Appear in Court ThursdayUTA Acquiring U.K. Literary and Talent Agency Curtis Brown GroupViacom18 Acquires Streaming Rights to India's Premier League Cricket for $2.6B, TV Rights Winner Still to Come Sources tell THR the decision is linked to the inclusion of a same-gender kiss in Pixar’s Toy Story prequel spinoff....
MOVIES
Variety

Groundbreaking Saudi Drama ‘Norah’ Starring Yaqoub Alfarhan Shooting in AlUla (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Rising Saudi Arabian star Yaqoub Alfarhan, who plays the titular role in hit MBC TV series “Rashash,” is attached to star in “Norah” a groundbreaking drama written and directed by Tawfik Alzaidi that is currently shooting in AlUla the sprawling area of Saudi desert and giant boulders that boasts an ancient city. Set in 1990s Saudi Arabia, when conservatism was at its height and all forms of art and painting were banned for religion-related reasons, “Norah” sees Alfarhan (pictured) play an artist named Nader who has given up painting and moved to a remote...
WORLD
Deadline

Mattel Hires Disney And Marvel Vet Josh Silverman As Head Of Consumer Products And Chief Franchise Officer

Click here to read the full article. As it boosts the number of film and TV adaptations of its properties, Mattel has hired Disney and Marvel veteran Josh Silverman as global head of consumer products and chief franchise officer. Silverman will oversee global consumer products licensing, franchise management, retail development, publishing, live experiences and location-based entertainment. He will start September 1 and report to Richard Dickson, Mattel’s president and COO. Mattel is getting set for the opening next year of Barbie, the first major studio movie of its current corporate era. Other properties due for screen treatments include Hot Wheels and American...
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

597K+
Followers
72K+
Post
451M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy