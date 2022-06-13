ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Mellott Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Potomac River

majorleaguefishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARBURY, Md. – Boater Jeff Mellott of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, caught five bass Saturday weighing 20 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the second event for the Bass...

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
MARYLAND STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

Potomac River Set to Host First Event for Toyota Series Northern Division

MARBURY, Md. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division will kick off its 2022 season next week in Marbury, Maryland, June 23-25, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the Potomac River. Hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, the three-day tournament is the first event of the season for the Toyota Series Northern Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.
MARBURY, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Enters 8th State With New Store in Maryland

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fleetwood, PA
City
Bethany, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Carlisle, PA
City
Lewistown, PA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

C-Cap of Winchester Frederick County opens the Freedege

The Congregational Community Action Project (C-Cap) of Winchester Frederick County announced the opening of the Freedege. As you might imagine this is a Free Refrigerator that holds fresh produce for those in need. C-Cap and several other organizations have made the Freedege possible 24 hours a day 7 days a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishing Tournament
wvpublic.org

C&O Canal Prepares To Remove Second Barge From Potomac River

Contractors at the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park are preparing this week to remove the second of two construction barges from the Potomac River. This comes after heavy rains last month loosened the two barges from their moorings, sending them floating down the Potomac River in the Eastern Panhandle.
POTOMAC, MD
classiccenter.art

Buchanan Classics Waynesboro Pa

Buchanan Classics Waynesboro Pa. Red run park, 12011 buchanan trail e, waynesboro, pa 17268 registration time: Buchanan auto stores 11194 buchanan trail east directions waynesboro, pa. $12.00, spectators free admission, free parking presented by: 5338 buchanan trl e, waynesboro, pa 17268. An arrow pointing up and to the right. Source:...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Bay Net

The DMV Is Seeing More Wildlife Than Usual This Summer

ACCOKEEK, Md. – From multiple bear sightings between Charles County and Arlington County, Virginia, to a turkey recently attacking a cyclist in Washington, DC, the DMV has started seeing unique wildlife wandering about through public lately. Whether it be foxes, coyotes, bears, or turkeys, it seems the local wildlife...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDVM 25

Sinkhole on I-270 causes traffic backups

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews continue to tackle a large sinkhole in the right lane of I-270 southbound just before exit 9. Maryland State Police said that the sinkhole was caused by a broken drainage pipe. The sinkhole is only a few feet wide on the surface, but underneath it spans 25 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Winchester modifies City speed limits

After receiving numerous concerns from citizens regarding speed limits on some streets the Winchester City Council voted to modify them. The City Council voted Tues. June 14 that all alleys in the city and all roads in Jim Barnett Park will now be 15 miles per hour. Millwood Avenue between...
WINCHESTER, VA
WUHF

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
SMITHSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Leesburg DMV taking huge new space on Fort Evans Road

It’s one of the most frequent questions we’ve been getting in recent months — what tenants are going into a new retail center that’s under construction on Fort Evans Road, near the Home Depot store. Now we know — the answer is just one tenant: the...
CBS Baltimore

School Bus With 25 Students Crashes In Anne Arundel County, Several Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said. Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said. Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus. A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students This is a developing story and will be updated.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Maryland man pleads guilty to participating in Franklin County murder of a federal witness, two others

A Maryland man pleads guilty to participating in the murder of a federal witness and two other people back in June of 2016. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland pleaded guilty on June 13, 2022, to participate in the June 25, 2016, murders of three people in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of which was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy