Phenix City’s Cavender and Georgia’s Durham Tie for Win at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Lake Eufaula

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley’s new head baseball coach had the chance to meet his new team, and it him, Wednesday. That coming at the schools Fine Arts Auditorium. Bobby Howard getting the chance to speak to Mosley players, their parents and other Mosley baseball supporters early in the afternoon. Howard spending some time speaking to the players and parents about his coaching philosophy, even quoted da Vinci and Tolstoy along the way! Howard a very successful coach in south Georgia for decades. Spent 31 seasons at Columbus High School, leading that program to a dozen state championships, and 7 runner up finishes. He left that program in 2015 saying he was retiring, but then went to Phenix Central for two seasons there. Then spent the last few years at St. Anne-Pacelli back in Columbus! The coach, now 71 leaving that school less than two weeks ago, deciding to come south for the Dolphins job. He said it was that, or retirement, and he had no interest in the latter!

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO