ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City’s Cavender and Georgia’s Durham Tie for Win at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Lake Eufaula

majorleaguefishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUFAULA, Ala. – Boaters Mike Cavender of Phenix City, Alabama, and Joe Durham of Albany, Georgia, both caught five bass Saturday weighing 19 pounds, 14 ounces, to tie for the win at the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula. The tournament was the fourth event...

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

12 Georgia businesses raided for gambling violations

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

A Part of Opelika’s History: The Renfro House

OPELIKA — Standing stately as a reminder of early history in Opelika and East Alabama, the Renfro House has survived tornadoes and hurricanes that destroyed the oak, pine and pecan trees that once stood on the grounds. The house remains much as it did when built in 1900 by Frank Monroe Renfro that became home to the family for generations, as they left a lasting mark on their beloved community.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family that was once living in Columbus decided to trade it all in for the RV-travel life. Rick and Lynn Taylor were working at an RV camp in Yellowstone before the snow melted and rain kept falling - causing detrimental flooding to the national park.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milner, GA
City
Danville, GA
City
Dothan, AL
City
Cumming, GA
City
Macon, GA
City
Lagrange, GA
State
Alabama State
City
Dawsonville, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Brooks, GA
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Phenix City, AL
City
Eufaula, AL
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
City
Danville, AL
City
Albany, GA
Phenix City, AL
Lifestyle
City
Blairsville, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Family Amusement Park and Go-Kart Track Coming to Opelika in the Fall

OPELIKA — Auburn and Opelika will always be considered college towns before anything else. The downtown areas of both are primarily targeted for college kids and adults. For many local parents, there isn’t much to do for their kids under the age of 18. That will be changing...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Alabama, Georgia hit record high prices at gas pumps

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Alabama and Georgia have hit record highs at the gas pump, according to AAA. In Georgia, the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.49. That’s a new record high according to the AAA website. Today’s average is up more than 16 cents from last week.
ALABAMA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Weighing Kickers on Day 1 at the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – Grae Buck weighed a 21-pound, 3-ounce limit of bass to take the lead after the first day of competition at the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes. The Pennsylvania pro and only two other anglers on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me dropped bags over 20 pounds at today’s weigh-in. There was no shortage of bites on a James River teeming with life, but as always, it was those kicker fish, like Dakota Ebare’s 7-14 Berkley Big Bass, that made all of the difference.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Durham
Person
Buddy Benson
majorleaguefishing.com

Buck Stacks Up 21 Pounds, Leads After Day 1 on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – To say that the kickoff to the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes on the James River was a good one would be a massive understatement: it was exceptional. All but one of the 154 pros brought a five-fish limit to the scales on Thursday...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

AJ Harris, 5-star CB out of Phenix City, Alabama, announces SEC commitment

AJ Harris, a 5-star cornerback out of Phenix City, Alabama and the No. 5 player at his position in the country, announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Harris on Thursday made the announcement on social media. Harris had a reported 37 offers and was recruited to Georgia by Fran Brown and Dell McGee. Harris is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama. Among the other top teams in the mix for Harris were Alabama, Clemson and Florida.
PHENIX CITY, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

Stretch Run Starts at the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s James River has plenty of historical significance for both America and bass fishing. It’s known as the “founding river” as the site of the first permanent English settlement, Jamestown. Now, the famed river will host the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me pros for Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Eufaula#Fishing Tournament#Fishing Tackle#Durham Tie For Win#Picasso
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Power outages affecting downtown Columbus, surrounding areas

UPDATE, 6/15/2022 6:50 p.m.: According to Georgia Power, the outages have been resolved. The source of the outages were due to an equipment issue. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Power outages are affecting the area of downtown Columbus and adjacent neighborhoods. According to Georgia Power, around 2,600 customers are impacted as of about 5:30 p.m. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

What is the 20 degree rule for air conditioners? Why are Alabama landlords recommending it?

On Tuesday, as temperatures around the Birmingham metro climbed over 90 degrees, my landlord emailed a notice about our air conditioning use:. “We tend to think that we can set our air conditioning thermostats to whatever temperature we desire and have the air conditioner do its job no matter what. However, this is not the case: there is a limit to how many degrees an air conditioner can realistically cool when comparing temperature differences between inside and outside air,” the company that owns my apartment wrote in an email.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Juneteenth celebration to feature Lady K of 'American Idol'

Opelika is celebrating Juneteenth with a performance from American Idol finalist Lady K this Sunday. The Opelika Juneteenth Celebration is open to all and will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Courthouse Square. “It’s not black and white, it’s the day for all of us to celebrate freedom,”...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Power outages in the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus, Georgia is facing a number of power outages as storms continue to pass through the area. According to Georgia Power, 3,213 customers are being affected by 25 outages as of about 4:15 p.m. 726 customers are affected in the area of Flat Rock Park, towards the intersection of Manchester Expressway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJHG-TV

New Mosley coach officially introduced to team, parents, boosters Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley’s new head baseball coach had the chance to meet his new team, and it him, Wednesday. That coming at the schools Fine Arts Auditorium. Bobby Howard getting the chance to speak to Mosley players, their parents and other Mosley baseball supporters early in the afternoon. Howard spending some time speaking to the players and parents about his coaching philosophy, even quoted da Vinci and Tolstoy along the way! Howard a very successful coach in south Georgia for decades. Spent 31 seasons at Columbus High School, leading that program to a dozen state championships, and 7 runner up finishes. He left that program in 2015 saying he was retiring, but then went to Phenix Central for two seasons there. Then spent the last few years at St. Anne-Pacelli back in Columbus! The coach, now 71 leaving that school less than two weeks ago, deciding to come south for the Dolphins job. He said it was that, or retirement, and he had no interest in the latter!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WTVM

New Columbus VA clinic on River Road set to open in July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new Robert S. Poydasheff Veterans Affairs clinic officially has an opening date. Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) is preparing to celebrate the opening of the new clinic on July 11. If a patient has a scheduled appointment on or after July 11, visit the Poydasheff clinic.
COLUMBUS, GA
majorleaguefishing.com

PATTERN INSIDE THE PATTERN: How Salzman’s Hard-Earned Dam Knowledge Paid Off at Watts Bar

Bass Pro Tour rookie Ryan Salzman took home the trophy and big check with his recent victory at Stage Five on Watts Bar Lake in Tennessee. What may seem like success over a six-day tournament window actually came thanks to 10-plus years of hard work by the Mercury Pro Team angler and intimate knowledge of how bass use dams in the reservoirs along the Tennessee River.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy