ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Diddy Will Be Honored With The Lifetime Achievement Award During The 2022 BET Awards

By Shannon Dawson
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCbIK_0g9zeKem00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hls8n_0g9zeKem00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Sean “P Diddy” Combs.

The inimitable record executive and entrepreneur will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on June 26 at the 2022 BET Music Awards.

According to multiple reports, the honorable distinction will recognize the industry titan for his notable contributions across music, media, fashion, and business. Given Diddy’s enormous impact on hip-hop culture over the last two decades, the accolade is no surprise.

Diddy helped cultivate the successful music careers of hip-hop giants like Lil Kim and the late great Notorious B.I.G. after founding Bad Boy Records in 1993. In addition to growing the iconic label, the multi-hyphenate also rapped under the moniker Puff Daddy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, the MC churned out classic hits alongside the Bad Boy Family, including “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” ( featuring Ma$e), “I’ll Be Missing You” ( featuring Fath Evans & 112), and “Mo Money Mo Problems (featuring The Notorious BIG & Ma$e) – all of which earned the number spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The star’s catchy lyricism and infectious flow helped land two of his albums at number one on the Billboard 200 chart: 1997’s No Way Out and 2006’s Press Play.

In 1998, the savvy businessman launched his iconic Sean John fashion label that effortlessly blended the world of streetwear with high fashion.

Diddy’s successful business portfolio also includes Ciroc and REVOLT TV, an “unapologetic” digital network and media site dedicated to hip-hop, pop culture, and social justice.

BET CEO Scott Mills gushed about honoring the legendary New York native at this year’s award ceremony, telling fans in a statement, per Billboard :

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy. …We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials and music programming, also echoed similar sentiments regarding the icon, adding:

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment.”

Congrats to Diddy!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

DON’T MISS: Here are 10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Confirms He's Dating Yung Miami, But Also Says He Single

In news we already knew, Diddy and Yung Miami officially officially confirmed that they're dating. It was just yesterday (June 8) when REVOLT announced that the City Girls rapper would be diversifying her portfolio by hosting her own talk show-podcast on Sean "Diddy' Combs' network. Caresha Please released its premiere episode today with none other than Diddy as its first guest, and the pair seemed at ease—most of the time—as they spoke openly about their rumored romance.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami & Gina Huynh Go Head-To-Head Over Diddy On Social Media

Yung Miami and Diddy have been long-denying any rumours of them being a couple, although when then 52-year-old appeared on an old flame's Instagram Story, sweetly planting a kiss on her cheek for an Instagram photo, it wasn't long before the City Girl found herself in the midst of a very public argument.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Puff Daddy
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram Appears At Brooklyn Chop HouseSean 'Diddy' Combs To Receive...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Tells Story Of First Time He Heard Biggie's 'Who Shot Ya'

In honor of the 50th birthday of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls, JAY-Z has remarked on the unique relationship he and his fellow New York Hip Hop MC shared before the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in March of 1997. On Sunday (May 22), the Roc Nation CEO joined TIDAL’s “A...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Revolt Tv#Bad Boy Records#The Notorious Big Ma
HipHopDX.com

Watch Fabolous & His Son Freestyle To Drake’s ‘Champagne Poetry’

Fabolous made a name for himself as a vicious freestyle rapper, and can still show his creativity on other people’s songs. That natural skill seemingly extends to his 6-year-old son, Jonas, who’s already shown he has an ear for music. On Tuesday (June 7), Fabolous took to his...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

"Rolling Stone" Names Biggie's "Ready To Die" The #1 Greatest Hip Hop Album Of All Time

We're back once again with another list of Hip Hop albums and this time, it arrives courtesy of Rolling Stone. The longstanding publication delivers these lists quite frequently and with each release comes an onslaught of backlash as music lovers express their displeasure. Recently, Rolling Stone gave us their picks for the 200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time, and its a selection that has waged wars on social media as Rap fans engage in fiery debates.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Had To Trick Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

According to Fat Joe, the late Big Pun used to be so vicious on the microphone that rappers were scared to hop on a track with him, so Joe often had to trick them into rapping alongside his Terror Squad brother. During a sitdown with Angie Martinez, the pair were...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Reveals He’s ‘Dating’ Rapper Yung Miami, 28: ‘We Have Great Times’

Diddy, 52, opened up about his relationship status in his latest interview. The rapper revealed that he’s “single” but has been going on “dates” with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, when he sat down for an interview on the June 9 episode of her Caresha Please podcast. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said immediately after Miami, whose real name is Caresha, asked him on the episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards

June 16 (UPI) -- BET announced on Thursday that Lizzo, Giveon and Chloe Bailey will be among the star-studded lineup taking the stage to perform at its award ceremony later this month. Other performers include Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

The Game Speaks on Dr. Dre Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub

The Game was not among the rappers Dr. Dre invited to join the star-packed Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and he thinks he knows why. During an episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, the "Westside Story" rapper suggested he was not a "safe artist" for the show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige were the headliners for the Super Bowl halftime show in Inglewood, California, along with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent as surprise guests.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Names Lil Wayne The Best Artist He's Seen In The Studio: "He's A Beast"

Artists never want to seem as if they're picking one of their peers over the other when asked about who they think is the best at this or that, but Fat Joe took a leap during his recent appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted. The Rap icon visited the HBO series alongside guests Don Lemon and Amy Schumer, and of course, the show's creators. Joe is never shy about sharing his thoughts and he was asked of the artists he's seen in the studio, who were the best.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: N.W.A. Dropped Their Second LP ‘Efil4zaggin’ 31 Years Ago

On this date in 1991, “the world’s most dangerous group dropped their second and final album as a group, ironically titled Efil4zaggin on the Ruthless/Priority imprint. On the heels of Ice Cube departing from N.W.A. on a sour note to embark on a solo career, the now four-man group was slowly disbanding, but managed to churn out one last full length album. Dr. Dre and D.O.C. left the group to help form Death Row Records shortly after this project was released. The album offered up three singles; the memorable “Always Into Somethin”, “Appetite For Destruction”, which featured an Ice Cube sub and “The Days Of Wayback”. Because of the group’s success, the LP did eventually reach platinum status.
MUSIC
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy