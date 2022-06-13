McMahon Steps Down as Men's Soccer Coach

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO