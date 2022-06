It was a successful day on the Pomme de Terre Lake water for the Lebanon High School bass fishing team over the weekend. Charlie Knight and Avery Starnes had a big day, capturing first at the National Youth Fishing Association Missouri state championship and walking home with a $112,000 scholarship to Drury University that will be split between the two. The duo caught a total of four fish, including a 4.84-pound big bass, and had a combined weight of 17.37 pounds total, winning by more than three pounds against Elijah Want and Hunter Hastings of Farmington (13.98 pounds). For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO