The Yellow Rose Project greatly appreciates the 20+ volunteers who walked the Appleton City Cemetery either placing or removing the over 2400 yellow rose buds for the 2022 Memorial Day. It is only through such great community support that this project is so successful in making a beautiful tribute to our past loved ones. Thanks to founders, Dean Ellis and his late wife Sharon, with the support of Martin Florals of Springfield, they now have a fantastic community project to enjoy in the years to come. To all those who came out they are so thankful for your help despite the damp and muddy conditions of the year. They look forward to another fun year in 2023. Thank you, from the project co-chairs, Kathy, Don and Pam.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO