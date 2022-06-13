ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, AR

Thomas Frazer buys first box of tomatoes at the All-Tomato Luncheon

By salineriverchronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is an annual tradition, the first box of Bradley County tomatoes were auctioned off...

WHS Class of 1965 holds reunion during Tomato Festival

Thirty one members of the Warren High School Class of 1965 were present at the home of Bryan and Dr. Sue Martin to enjoy a class reunion held in conjunction with the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. A number of the class took part in Tomato Festival activities and several attended the All-School reunion held Friday night.
WARREN, AR
Pink Tomato Festival Parade better than ever(Photo Special-Over 80 Photos)

Dodging a bit of rain, the crowds were undeterred, showing up in big numbers for the 2022 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Parade Saturday morning, June 11, 2022. A short 5 minute downpour didn’t stop what was one of the larger parades in recent Tomato Festival history, with well over 50 entries making their way from Seminary Street, east on Pine, and south the length of the hub of Main Street. Parade attendees were showered not only with rain from the heavens, but candy from the cars and floats. Festival royalty, including the 2022 Miss Pink Tomato Kaiden Hale, featured, greeting the masses along the roadway. Local businesses even pitched in with floats of their own, as AHF Products, PotlatchDeltic, and McDonald’s took part. There was of course the local kids’ favorites, the Warren Police Department, the Bradley County Sheriff, the Warren Fire Department, and the Bradley County Rural Fire Department with sirens blaring. Saline River Chronicle was on-hand and snapped a few photos from the parade. Check them all out below! Photos by Rob Reep and Tim Kessler.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Johnny Cash Bust Unveiled

DYESS – Rosanne Cash (left) was recently honored by Arkansas State University for her years for support for the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home project at Dyess. During the event the bust of her father, Kingsland native Johnny Cash, was unveiled by Little Rock artist Kevin Kresse. The bust will be used for the statue of Johnny Cash that is to be placed in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol building later this year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
DYESS, AR
Banks woman reported missing

Missing person Martha Bradford wast seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after leaving her home on foot in the Blue Springs community near Banks (Bradley 11 North). Bradford was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and jeans or shorts. If contact is made, please contact the Bradley County Sheriffs Office at 870-226-3491.
BANKS, AR
Warren Junior Jack Tayshawn Edwards receives offer from SEC school

According to multiple sources, including 42 Sports media organization, incoming Warren eighth grader, wide receiver, and cornerback, Tayshawn Edwards of the class of 2027 received a scholarship offer from Ole Miss this past weekend following a camp with the Rebels. Edwards also confirmed the offer on his twitter account @TayshawnEdwards...
OXFORD, MS
Jacks win two of three in SAU 7-on-7 tourney

Featuring in the June 10, 2022 Southern Arkansas University 7-on-7 tournament, the Warren Lumberjacks won two of three games, beating Natchitoches Central in game one, El Dorado B Team in game two, and falling to Caddo Parish in the final game of the day. The Jacks kick off regular season play August 26 at Stuttgart.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Arkansas man dies day after Tuesday night shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died. Police identified the man as Keith Anthony Waller, 30, El Dorado, Arkansas, a black man. The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: 78-year-old Arkansas man found deceased, authorities say

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of June 11, 2022, authorities informed the public that Earnest Galbert was found deceased. OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Earnest Galbert. Galbert is described as a Black male, who was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a green shirt. […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
Hermitage School Board takes personnel actions

The Hermitage School Board conducted its monthly meeting June 13, 2022. Normal business was conducted which included approval of the previous minutes and the financial reports. Board officers were reelected for the new school year. After going into executive session the board voted to approve the following personnel matters:. Hired...
HERMITAGE, AR
Bastrop Police arrest man for fatally striking victim with vehicle

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bastrop Police Department, around 12:42 p.m., on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers received a call from the Saxton Arms Apartments, located on Ogden Street, about a person struck by a vehicle. When police arrived, they found the victim who got struck by a vehicle. Authorities transported the victim […]
BASTROP, LA
Former Arkansas police officer charged with several counts of Rape of a Minor; allegedly assaulted the victim for three years

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years. Law enforcement was […]
CAMDEN, AR

