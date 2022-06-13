Thomas Frazer buys first box of tomatoes at the All-Tomato Luncheon

Dodging a bit of rain, the crowds were undeterred, showing up in big numbers for the 2022 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Parade Saturday morning, June 11, 2022. A short 5 minute downpour didn’t stop what was one of the larger parades in recent Tomato Festival history, with well over 50 entries making their way from Seminary Street, east on Pine, and south the length of the hub of Main Street. Parade attendees were showered not only with rain from the heavens, but candy from the cars and floats. Festival royalty, including the 2022 Miss Pink Tomato Kaiden Hale, featured, greeting the masses along the roadway. Local businesses even pitched in with floats of their own, as AHF Products, PotlatchDeltic, and McDonald’s took part. There was of course the local kids’ favorites, the Warren Police Department, the Bradley County Sheriff, the Warren Fire Department, and the Bradley County Rural Fire Department with sirens blaring. Saline River Chronicle was on-hand and snapped a few photos from the parade. Check them all out below! Photos by Rob Reep and Tim Kessler.

