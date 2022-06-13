ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did gravel racing exist long before gravel bikes?

With global coverage, oversubscribed lotteries resulting in huge turn outs, big prize purses and superstar names riding for both money and kicks, it’s safe to say gravel racing has landed. But how did we get here?

Could Niki Terpstra be the first Gravel World Champion?

Best gravel bike wheels: options for your gravel or adventure bike

What are the best wheels for your gravel or adventure bike? We round up the best options for you.

Eight features on the Cannondale Topstone range that make it great for gravel adventures

Nine tips on how to get started with gravel riding

Riding on gravel may not be a new phenomenon, but it has certainly been growing in popularity in recent years.

Best gravel tyres 2022 for extra grip, volume and speed

When it comes to gravel bike riding, tyres are all important. Here's our pick of the best gravel tyres on the market to suit different terrain, conditions, frame clearances and budgets.

Do wind-tunnel tested bike bags help make this Ridley the world's fastest gravel bike?

Best gravel bikes 2022: our pick of the top models

Cycling Weekly is hosting Gravel Week, a week-long spotlight on all things gravel: tech, events, gravel stars, racing and bikepacking.

Best gravel bike shoes and cyclocross shoes 2022: ridden and rated

